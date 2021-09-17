MADAM & EVE

White Monopoly Therapy

By Stephen Francis & Rico 17 September 2021

Stephen Francis & Rico

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Foggers have ‘no role’ in preventing Covid, but IEC is still sending them to all voting stations – at taxpayers’ expense

By Greg Nicolson and Victoria O' Regan

MADAM & EVE

White Monopoly Therapy

Stephen Francis & Rico
2 mins ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

No jab, no job: Big business pushes for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

DECLASSIFIED UK

‘Nothing to hide here’: Inside the world’s largest arms fair in the heart of London
Matt Kennard and Phil Miller 1 hour ago
7 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

ANALYSIS

Our political system has failed – the election structure and the players within it may have to change

Stephen Grootes 16 SEP
4 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Last opportunity: Voters urged to register this weekend so they can make their mark  

Victoria O'Regan
16 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Voting in 2021: An emasculated, compromised action

Susan Booysen
11 hours ago
4 mins

ROAD TO 2021 LOCAL ELECTIONS 

Interview: DA’s Steenhuisen sets his sights on the ‘rational centre’ and targets 24% support in upcoming poll

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

The scar of science I cherish: Why I support a Covid-19 vaccine requirement at UCT (Part One)

Pierre de Vos
15 SEP
6 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved