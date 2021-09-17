GROUNDUP VIDEO

Stopping the rot: Diepsloot entrepreneurial duo turning garbage into gold

By Adel Van Niekerk 17 September 2021

A waste picker sifts through expanses of rubbish in Diepsloot. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

Some Diepsloot residents say the area has become a massive dumping ground. A waste management enterprise is taking an innovative approach to cleaning up the township while providing employment opportunities.

Adel Van Niekerk

First published by GroundUp.

Diepsloot in Johannesburg has become a dumping ground for rubbish. Parts of the township look unsightly. But two residents are turning a messy situation into a job-creation opportunity that removes rubbish. DM

