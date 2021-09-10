MAVERICK CITIZEN

We had to organise food for Life Esidimeni patients after transfer to NGOs, Gauteng health official testifies

By Zukiswa Pikoli 10 September 2021

Members of the Treatment Action Campaign protest outside the Emoyeni Conference Centre where the Life Esidimeni arbitration took place on 22 January 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)

Dr Richard Lebethe also testified that some of the NGOs to which Life Esidimeni patients were being transferred were unsuitable for the patients.

Zukiswa Pikoli

Dr Richard Lebethe, deputy director-general at the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), on Thursday testified at the Life Esidimeni inquest into the deaths of 144 mental health patients that a number of the patients had died from strokes and others of natural causes after being transferred to NGOs from Life Esidimeni. 

Asked by evidence leader advocate Louis Luyt what role he played in the planning of the marathon project of transferring the mental healthcare users to NGOs, Lebethe said: “I didn’t play a major active role in that most of the time I was unavailable. In fact, I didn’t attend the project team meetings.”  

Luyt told the inquest that one of the 144 patients who died was Samson Nhlapu, with the cause of death from the autopsy being reported as a “haemorrhagic induction”. He asked Lebethe what this meant.  

“It means the patient had a pre-existing disease like hypertension,” said Lebethe. 

Luyt asked Lebethe why he specifically asked for this patient to be autopsied if it was clear that he died from natural causes.  

“I think the MEC was called to be told about this mental healthcare user… and the fact that he was about to be buried… at that time I think the Ombuds had started investigating these incidents, it was necessary that this patient be ‘postmortemed’ and it’s on those basis that I pushed so hard to have the postmortem,” answered Lebethe. 

He testified that he had visited some of the NGOs to which Life Esidimeni patients were being transferred and found some unsuitable for patients – for instance, some were in mountainous areas and some had lots of steps, which would create difficulties for patients.  

He said that at the Amandasig NGO there was no food for patients to eat and that he had to organise food for them and that they were threatening to close down because they had not received payment from the GDoH.  

Lebethe denied ever having received complaints from GDoH officials or  NGOs regarding problems with Life Esidimeni’s participation in the transfer process. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

One shot, please: Eastern Cape health department sets up vaccination station at bar

By Estelle Ellis

MAVERICK CITIZEN: LIMPOPO

R3.3bn spent on infrastructure improvements, yet water remains a scarce resource for residents of Giyani

Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media
3 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Social Relief of Distress grant application process intensifies the struggle to survive

Israel Nkuna
4 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Television pastor and her cronies rake in millions in suspicious Lottery grants

Raymond Joseph
2 hours ago
5 mins

SPOTLIGHT EDITORIAL

HIV-prevention injection should be fast-tracked like Covid-19 vaccines
Marcus Low for Spotlight 4 hours ago
4 mins

Beaver's teeth are orange. This is due to large iron quantities in their pearly... oranges.

OPINIONISTA

Recalibrating our schools post-pandemic: Some pointers on the future for principals and parents

Anne Schlebusch 4 hours ago
10 mins

DM168 DEEP DIVE

Bruce and Leonard – A sad African immigrant tale of injustice

Mark Verbaan
3 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

‘There were moments it felt like all I did was move between beds to declare patients dead’ — Groote Schuur Hospital doctor

Estie Meyer
08 SEP
5 mins

WEBINAR

Activists question the meaning of democracy when queer rights are being denied

Zukiswa Pikoli
24 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Relooking at city improvement districts as a key way to revitalise Johannesburg

Mpho Phalatse
4 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved