Duane Vermeulen wins the ball during the Springboks' clash with Argentina in the Rugby Championship at Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium in Salta on 10 August 2019. (Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The Springboks’ preparations for the remainder of the Rugby Championship hit a blip but they are in full swing now as four clashes against the All Blacks and Wallabies loom.

If the Springboks had any illusions about the size of the task they face 0ver the next six weeks in Queensland, where the remainder of the Rugby Championship will play out, they were quickly reminded about it.

In their first media engagement since arriving in Brisbane last Friday, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was asked his thoughts about former All Black coach Steven Hansen’s withering assessment of the Boks’ style.

In comments on a New Zealand radio station last week, Hansen criticised the style of the recent series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions.

“It’s not a game that anybody wants to watch. Yes, we want a good physical contest, that’s what the game is all about – physicality, speed, using the ball and skill,” Hansen told Newstalk ZB. “Could you say we saw that in that series? Of course we didn’t. And it turned a lot of people off.

“They just beat each other up. Let’s slow the ball down, let’s get off our feet, do whatever we can to make sure our defensive line is stable so we can keep battering.”

At least Hansen appeared to be criticising both sides, which is a change from recent criticism of the series that has conveniently absolved the Lions of any part in the way the games unfolded.

With the historic 100th Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks looming, the timing of Hansen’s comments is clearly designed to influence Nienaber into moving out of his comfort zone as a coach.

Bok target

The Boks are the world champions and have shown to be a difficult side to beat. Hansen and others have and will, over the coming weeks, put pressure on the Boks to veer away from their style of play in the name of “entertainment”.

The Boks, though, will not be moved. They have a motto ingrained since Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus took over the coaching in 2018: “Let the main thing remain the main thing.” In other words, winning is everything if you’re a professional sports team at the highest level of the game, everything else is secondary.

That’s not to say the Boks shouldn’t and won’t be trying to improve all aspects of their play, including their attack. But they won’t be lured into putting entertainment value ahead of the “main thing”, which is winning in whatever way possible.

Nienaber didn’t go as far as rolling his eyes when he was asked to respond to Hansen’s comments, but he could have been excused if he did.

It’s an accusation that almost every pundit outside of South Africa has levelled at the Boks over the past two months, so he wasn’t surprised, just weary of having to defend the team for the “crime” of winning ugly.

“For me on playing styles, as I have said in the past, each team has its own squad, has its own skill set, and will have its own unique athletic ability and DNA and they will play towards what strengths are in their DNA,” Nienaber said.

“That is the beauty of rugby. It’s the different styles and different ways to win Test matches. You play what you see in front of you and then you must adapt to that.

“I don’t want to go back to 2019 continuously, but we played probably the most exciting and attack-minded teams in Japan in the quarterfinals and then had to adapt and change again to play against Wales, which was an arm-wrestle,” Nienaber said.

“England, in the final, were probably a blend of those two. Each team has its own DNA and one’s ability to adapt to that is what’s important. That’s what every team in the world is going through.”

The Boks have won five of six Tests in 2021, having missed the entire 2020 season due to Covid restrictions. While the Lions series was a grinding, dour arm-wrestle, it was not that different to any Lions series because they are unique, one-off events.

Over the three Tests the Boks scored 65 points and four tries against the Lions, on their way to winning the series 2-1. In 2017, Hansen’s all-conquering, supposedly freewheeling All Blacks drew the series 1-1, scored 66 points and five tries.

All the matches in both the 2017 and the 2021 series were tight and barring the odd moment of brilliance, tense arm-wrestles. Hansen’s comments, while not inaccurate, conveniently airbrushed some history to suit a narrative.

Not that it comes as a surprise to the Boks because as world champions, the world’s top-ranked team, defending Rugby Championship champions and Lions series winners, they are a massive target.

The Opposition will use any means to try and gain an advantage, but the Boks are focused and steady. They won’t be seduced into playing outside of their comfort zone, but what they are trying to do is expand that comfort zone.

Vermeulen back

The Boks only had their first training session on Tuesday following forced isolation for 24 hours owing to a false positive Covid test after arriving in Queensland.

Veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen was back on the field and looks set to start against Australia in the Gold Coast on 12 September following three months out with an ankle injury.

It’s a huge boost for the team to have the 35-year-old star back in consideration. Jasper Wiese has emerged as a strong Test player after being thrust into the limelight during the Lions series, but Vermeulen will undoubtedly reclaim the No 8 jersey now.

“It was a tough one to miss out on the Lions series, it was the one other bucket-list item that I really wanted to tick off,” Vermeulen said.

“My injury was a bit more severe than everyone thought, and although I hoped to get back on the field for the first Test, I just wasn’t ready in time. I had to go to Jacques (Nienaber) and let him know I would have dropped the team if he put me out on the field.

“It was a tough decision, but definitely the correct one at that stage just to ensure I recovered and could be ready and fit for the next games.

“I was fortunate to be part of the squad and next to the field for the final game of the series. The transition after being a waterboy for a couple of weeks really got me pumped up, and now I’m just so looking forward to getting back on the pitch and playing my part within the squad.”

Although his sights are on the immediate challenge of facing the Wallabies and All Blacks in the coming weeks, Vermeulen hasn’t ruled out another tilt at making the Bok World Cup squad in 2023. He will be 37 then.

“I’ll keep on pushing as long as I can,” Vermeulen said. “I’ll push until I can’t keep up any more. That’s the big thing. I’ve spoken to Jacques before and said I’ll continue to give my best and play my part for as long as I can.

“But if he can see I’m falling off the pace, then we’d have to sit down and discuss what’s next and if my time has come and gone.

“For now, I’m still really pushing to be out there alongside my teammates, and to keep representing my country as best I can. So, I’m looking forward to the next couple of challenges that lie ahead, and if that pushes me through to the next World Cup then so be it.” DM