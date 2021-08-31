NEWSFLASH

ANC drops application to re-open registration of candidates for local government elections

By Carien du Plessis 31 August 2021

The ANC announced it was withdrawing its application to reopen the registration of its candidates for local government elections and will wait for the ConCourt's decision on a postponement of the 27 October election date. (Photos: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo) | Leila Dougan)

Less than 24 hours after filing papers to ask the electoral court to re-open the registration of candidates for the local government elections, the ANC has changed its mind and is withdrawing its application.

Carien du Plessis

Read: Frantic scramble: ANC throws everything at application to reopen candidate registrations 

ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte confirmed that the ANC was withdrawing the application and “will await the outcome of the ConCourt”. This is in reference to the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) application to the Constitutional Court to postpone the 27 October local government elections until February.

Daily Maverick understands from a source close to the case that some in the ANC felt that the application was ill-advised and that it exposed the trouble within the party’s ranks even further. The source said the ANC would “just have to take the knock” if the Constitutional Court decides that the polls should go ahead as originally proclaimed. 

It is not clear when the Constitutional Court will deliver its judgement, but the IEC’s lawyers indicated that they prefer for judgement to be delivered by the end of August to enable them to meet an already tight schedule if needed.

The ANC filed its application to the electoral court on Monday night. 

The party blamed the mayhem caused by Covid-19 restrictions, a freezing computer system, bad internet connections and low staff morale due to the non-payment of salaries as reasons why the party failed to register candidates in 94 municipalities by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) deadline of 9pm last Monday, 23 August. DM

