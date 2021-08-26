Babita Deokaran, the senior Gauteng Health Department official who was gunned down outside her home in Johannesburg. (Photo: Facebook)

Babita Deokaran’s sister Renu Williams has posted a letter to South Africans on her Facebook page, begging that her sister’s death not be in vain and calling for the ‘barbarians’ who mowed her down to ‘experience hell on Earth’.

Babita Deokaran was a key witness and whistle-blower in various investigations into fraud and corruption, most notably tenders linked to Covid-19.

We publish Renu Williams’ post in full.

#justiceforbabitadeokaran

Dear South Africans,

I am usually positive and hopeful for our country despite the naysayers and bad news that never seems to end. Our people are mostly amazing people.

But now as we get ready to say goodbye to my sister tomorrow I am embarrassed, disgusted and angry! In other parts of the world honesty is applauded and celebrated. Accolades are showered on you. You are a hero.

This is my sister Babita Deokaran. She was rewarded for being an honest, hardworking and loyal government employee by having 12 bullets pumped into her. She had no chance; the perpetrators did not want to scare her. They wanted to eliminate her. Where in the world is that okay and acceptable? Where in the world are you punished in such a heinous way for doing your job and doing it honestly?

My sister was not just a number in the government system. She is a treasured mum, a sister, an aunt, a friend and a colleague. She is loved more than anything and now a family is literally shattered and a child is left motherless. My sister had dreams, my sister loved life and now all that was taken away by these barbarians. She was full of love, laughter and joy. She loved cooking, watching cooking shows (even in languages she didn’t understand), travelling and she lived for her daughter whom she loved and adored. My sister was a strong, humble, brilliant woman of immense worth.

South Africans, we all need to be angry. We cannot accept this. My sister should not lose her promising future in vain. If we can make this country better for her daughter and nieces and nephews, I know she would believe that she did not sacrifice her life in vain.

Please share this post far and wide. South Africans need to stand together and not be quiet until my sister’s perpetrators are punished. I pray they and their families experience hell on Earth and in the hereafter. DM/MC