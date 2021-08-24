Maverick Citizen

One for the Deputy Minister of Toilets

By Mgobhozi and Africartoons 24 August 2021

Mgobhozi and Africartoons

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Controversial R4.8m Eastern Cape Covid awareness campaign contractor takes payment battle to special tribunal

By Estelle Ellis

UYINENE TWO YEARS LATER

Speak out and tell Parliament how you are affected by gender-based violence – Uyinene Foundation urges

Karabo Mafolo
11 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Women’s Month in the real world — grim and nasty like every other month

Vincent Cruywagen
11 hours ago
4 mins

BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM

The Sputnik case study (Part One): How not to run a Covid vaccine clinical trial

Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
11 hours ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Children and young people are in the firing line of the Covid-19 mental health pandemic
Patti Silbert and Tembeka Mzozoyana 13 hours ago
8 mins

King Tutankhamun's ceremonial dagger is forged from meteorites.

OPINIONISTA

Law and austerity: Constitutional Court hears unions’ appeal on public sector wage agreement

Dick Forslund 10 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Jab for the Job: Can an employer legally require its employees to be vaccinated? (Part Two)

Halton Cheadle and Glenda Gray
22 AUG
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

I rest my case, Honourable Algorithm: Artificial intelligence could help eliminate judicial bias

Tshilidzi Marwala
13 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Auditor-General declines request to investigate irregular Lottery grants, citing ongoing probes

Liezl Human for GroundUp
23 hours ago
3 mins

WEEKLY TRENDS IN SOUTH AFRICA OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Anti-vaxxers – a lost cause?

William Bird and Thandi Smith
22 AUG
8 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved