Herschel Jantjies of South Africa is shoved away by Conor Murray of the British & Irish Lions after the final during the Castle Lager Lions Series 3rd Test match between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on 7 August 2021. (Photo: EJ Langner / Gallo Images)

The Springboks’ series win against the British & Irish Lions, despite their lack of preparation, should be viewed as both a triumph in isolation as well as a stepping stone to the team’s success in the future.

Jon Cardinelli Follow Save More

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Unlike the class of 2009 – an all-conquering team that won a World Cup, a Lions Series and a Tri-Nations title before falling victim to its own complacency – this group realises that the journey to greatness has only just begun.

It’s worth noting – and indeed worth celebrating – that the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions despite a lack of preparation. Prior to the first battle against the Lions, SA had played just one Test over a period of 20 months because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Four to five months of preparation in camp as well as 13 Tests scheduled for the 2020 season were wiped clear from Jacques Nienaber’s four-year plan.

The events of the past 18 months will influence the Boks’ approach over the next two years. They’ve achieved one of their primary goals during this World Cup cycle by beating the Lions and, as a result, will be under less pressure to win every big game in the 2021 Rugby Championship. That said, the Boks will have to play catch-up with regard to squad development.

Targeting the big wins

Nienaber and company face yet another juggling act in the Rugby Championship. The Boks will be determined to retain their title as well as their World Rugby No 1 ranking, and will be desperate to make a point against the All Blacks. The two rivals will collide for the 100th time in Dunedin on 25 September (unless Covid-19 changes the schedule). Undoubtedly Nienaber and All Blacks coach Ian Foster will pick their strongest available teams for that fixture.

And yet, Nienaber will be under pressure to experiment with different players and combinations over the course of the tournament.

The Bok coach made 10 changes to the team that started against the Lions in the third Test for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina – a necessary move given the number of the first-choice players requiring a break after a gruelling three-part battle. Expect more selection juggling against Argentina and Australia over the coming weeks as Nienaber tries to balance immediate success with broadening depth and experience for the future.

This is not to suggest that the Pumas or the Wallabies are being underestimated. The Boks lost to Argentina in South Africa in 2015, and then slumped to record defeat in Mendoza in 2018.

They have not beaten the Wallabies in Australia since 2013, and will want to end that drought when they travel Down Under for a four-game tour.

Boks boosted depth in Lions Series

To some extent, Nienaber has already started to blood new talent and explore second-string options. The whole squad came together on 27 June in preparation for the two-Test series against Georgia – which was subsequently reduced to one – the two South Africa A matches and the three-game Test series against the Lions.

While Nienaber prioritised game time for his World Cup stars during that period, he also had a look at a few rookies and fringe players. As many as 45 players were used over the four Tests and the two South Africa A matches.

Aphelele Fassi, Rosko Specman and Jasper Wiese made their Test debuts against Georgia, with the latter adding to his tally in the last two Tests of the Lions Series. Ox Nche was brought into the set-up to win his second and third caps.

A closer look at the stats reveals how little Test rugby some have enjoyed over the course of their careers. Rynhardt Elstadt, Kwagga Smith and Marco van Staden have won big trophies for their respective clubs, yet no player among this loose-forward contingent has won more than 10 caps.

Gulf in experience

Consider other squad regulars, and even some who boast World Cup-winners medals without boasting many caps.

Prop Thomas du Toit hasn’t played a Test since starting against Canada during the pool phase of the global tournament. Wing S’bu Nkosi was backed to start against Argentina in the Rugby Championship opener – and the game marks his first Test appearance since the World Cup semi-final against Wales.

Tighthead Wilco Louw, who won the English Premiership title with Harlequins earlier this year, returned to South Africa to win his first Test cap since August 2019 – and only his 14th overall. Loose forward Dan du Preez has come back from Sale Sharks to win his first cap since June 2018 – and only his fifth overall.

South African fans enjoy a debate about Damian Willemse – and it could be said that the utility back made a strong contribution from the bench in the Lions Series.

Willemse is the same age as Fassi (23) and was backed to start for only the third time against Argentina in Gqeberha. With these facts in mind, it could also be said that the best is yet to come from this promising player.

The Boks will grow stronger when stars such as No 8 Duane Vermeulen and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk return from injury. Blindside flank Pieter-Steph du Toit will be sidelined for an extended period after undergoing shoulder surgery. In the interim, Nienaber will have the opportunity to build some depth in those positions.

Smith and Wiese blew hot and cold when tasked with the No 8 duties during the Lions Series, but may settle if given further opportunities in the coming months. Lock Franco Mostert provided a like-for-like alternative to Du Toit at blindside in the third Test against the Lions.

It will be interesting to see how Smith – who is more suited to the breakdown battle than the war at the collisions and line-outs – fares in that role.

Scrumhalf and flyhalf a concern

De Klerk was conspicuous by his absence in the third Test against the Lions. Cobus Rei-nach and subsequently Herschel Jantjies failed to offer the Boks the same kicking and defensive options as De Klerk – and both lacked composure on attack.

That said, Reinach and Jantjies have started two and one Tests respectively against tier-one opposition over the past three years. With De Klerk sidelined, they may enjoy a consistent run and their progress may bolster the Boks’ depth in a key position.

While the gamble to back Handré Pollard as the only specialist flyhalf across the 2019 World Cup playoffs paid off handsomely, the lack of depth in this department remains a pressing concern.

Elton Jantjies featured in just one game – from the bench – in the recent three-Test series against the Lions. He was subsequently backed to start against Argentina in Gqeberha, his first Test start since the pool game against Canada at the 2019 World Cup.

If Nienaber and Erasmus are determined to back Jantjies as the alternative to Pollard – and ultimately South Africa’s best bet at No 10 in the event of Pollard losing form or fitness – he must be given more opportunities to start big matches over the next two years.

Morné Steyn proved in the decider against the Lions that he still has the skill and temperament to slot big penalties. His value to the squad transcends his individual contributions on game day, though, and both Pollard and Jantjies have spoken about Steyn’s input as a mentor over the past few months.

While Nienaber and Erasmus have covered most of the bases going into the Rugby Championship, the selections at flyhalf appear geared towards the short-term.

Just as the uncapped scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will benefit from working alongside De Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and Reinach over the next few weeks, a younger flyhalf might have thrived under the tutelage of Pollard, Elton Jantjies and the vastly experienced Steyn.

Perhaps the absence of such a player is an indictment of the quality of flyhalves in the South African franchise system. Perhaps the Bok selectors feel that the Sharks’ Curwin Bosch would struggle to start a Test at No 10 at this stage of his career – and it’s worth noting that Bosch has shifted to fullback since the more experienced and robust Lionel Cronje has joined the Sharks.

At some point, however, Nienaber will have to take a chance on a young flyhalf with a view to the future.

Steyn will be 39 by the next World Cup, while Jantjies will be 33. Pollard will be in his prime at 29, but South Africa would do well to travel to France with more than one or two options in that crucial decision-making position.

The coaches need to take a lesson from the Lions Series – where Steyn stepped up to replace a misfiring Pollard at the decisive moment – and ask themselves who might do the same in 2023. DM168

