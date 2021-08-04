DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

South Africa needs strong bold leadership with clear direction and implementation, say scenario planners

By Suné Payne 4 August 2021

Author Clem Stunter. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Michael Hammond) | Author Mitch Ilbury. (Photo: Supplied)

The relationship between thinking and doing was ‘absolutely critical’, but was something South Africa had not got right.

Suné Payne

On Wednesday, during a live journalism event hosted by Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee, authors Mitch Ilbury and Clem Sunter agreed that better planning and, more importantly, better implementation will make South Africa better prepared for its future. 

The two authors joined Haffajee to discuss their latest book, Thinking the Future: New Perspectives from the Shoulders of Giants on how to plan better for the future. 

Sunter said he had wanted to produce a popular book on planning for individuals. 

He said scenario planning could have helped with the Covid-19 pandemic: when the flu-like virus started to spread rapidly from Wuhan, China in December, “that could have alerted the world to the pandemic quickly”. Sunter added this is exactly what scenario planning is – putting risks on the table and watching for certain flags in plans. 

Haffajee questioned if scenario planning was evident in documents such as the National Development Plan

Ilbury pointed out the relationship between thinking and doing was “absolutely critical”, but was something South Africa had not got right. 

“Right now, understanding our current context, we need strong bold leadership with clear direction and implementation,” said Ilbury. He added that he did not know what the problems were that could possibly stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from implementation, aside from his mediator role in his political party. 

Sunter said it was a critical point that the world of work had changed, where countries such as the US were showing increases in small and micro business rather than big businesses. A focus on small and micro businesses could help alleviate unemployment, particularly youth unemployment. Business Maverick reported in June that the expanded unemployment rate for young people in SA was a staggering 74.7%. 

“We’ve got to change the whole nature of the economy,” Sunter said. 

Ilbury questioned how learners needed to be educated for a future in 2050. Will the current type of education being taught across the country be relevant in 2050? 

 “At the moment, no,” he said. 

Ilbury said the key priority would be to ensure that there is infrastructure for learners, “because the world is on the internet”.

About flags, or keys to watch out for, Sunter pointed to new businesses, and proper financial facilities for supporting small businesses, and unemployment. 

Ilbury said there needed to be substantial economic support for businesses. In addition, skills capacity in schools needed to improve. 

Sunter said scenario planning was “crucial” in these instances. DM

Find a copy of the book in the Daily Maverick shop here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

THE AFTERMATH

Good party sends explosive evidence to Hawks unit of 26 individuals directly implicated in SA’s July unrest

By Ferial Haffajee

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

South Africa needs strong bold leadership with clear direction and implementation, say scenario planners

Suné Payne
2 mins ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

What is to be done? Burning questions for the ANC in this time of crisis

Oscar van Heerden
8 mins ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

OP-ED

Pegasus and the NSO Group: The dark world of cyber mercenaries
Heidi Swart 21 mins ago
12 mins

The Pentagon has twice as many bathrooms than necessary due to segregation being in force when it was constructed.

OUR BURNING PLANET

It doesn’t add up: Environmental organisations say Gas Bill does not match climate crisis targets

Julia Evans 16 mins ago
9 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Trial date imminent for alleged Cape Town gang boss Ralph Stanfield and co-accused

Vincent Cruywagen
20 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rassie Erasmus’ video has lessons for World Rugby on exposing ‘unconscious bias’ of officials

Trevor Norwitz
14 mins ago
4 mins

SCORPIO EXCLUSIVE

R1m from Digital Vibes deal bankrolled hair salon, nail boutique for Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, daughter-in-law

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
03 AUG
9 mins

Tokyo 2020(1)

The Olympic Games in pictures: Tuesday, 03 August

Maverick Life Editors
52 mins ago
< 1 min

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved