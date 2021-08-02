Wayde van Niekerk (pictured) crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing seventh in the 400-metres semi-finals. (Photo: EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT)

Defending Olympic 400m champion and world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa crashed out of the event on Monday after finishing fifth in the third semi-final at the Olympic Stadium.

Gary Lemke in Tokyo

It’s just as well that there were no spectators in the Tokyo Stadium when Wayde van Niekerk ran in his 400-metre semi-final, as the race proved painful to witness. The Olympic champion and world record holder didn’t need a capacity of 50,000 people watching him crash out of the Games in the manner that he did.

Getting beaten is one thing, but the manner in which Van Niekerk struggled in the last 80 metres, treading wet cement as he laboured to a 45.14sec fifth-place finish behind Steven Gardiner in the third semi-final, was one of those “wish I wasn’t there” moments.

The man who lit up the 2016 Rio Games with a 43.03 world record and gold medal performance has been a pale shadow of the athlete who was tipped to take over Usain Bolt’s mantle as the king of the track.

Van Niekerk suffered a number of injury setbacks since his world record-breaking run five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and his exit was not surprising given he made it to the semi-finals after finishing a lowly third during his heat.

Those who point to a knee injury suffered in 2017 as being career-ending will have more oxygen for which to air their views.

Admittedly, the race didn’t look good. It was painful to watch and it was surely more painful for Van Niekerk to go through. To the naked eye, he appeared to know his fate at least 60 metres from the finishing line.

Racing in lane eight, Van Niekerk held his own through the first 300m, but coming off the home turn things started to unravel.

The devastating finishing kick he delivered in winning gold at Rio 2016 was nowhere to be seen on another muggy night in Tokyo.

The first two finishers from the race automatically qualified for the final, as did the two next fastest finishers overall.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed with the run,” he said in the immediate aftermath. “I expected more from myself, but it didn’t work out how I’d like it to have worked. But it is what it is, and we move forward.”

The cynics will ask, where does Van Niekerk go from here? Even the comedians are wrong with this one. They’d argue it’s to the airport but that’s not the case as he still has a commitment to the 4x400m relay team.

But the worst thing imaginable would be to ask him to run a race where he is not fully fit.

After his race, it was almost as if the athletics gods were crying over Van Niekerk’s exit because the rain poured for the women’s 400m semi-finals that followed.

Still, the show went on, but South African Wenda Nel finished seventh with 56.35, signalling her exit from the competition. DM

Gary Lemke is in Tokyo as chief writer for Team SA.