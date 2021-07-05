On Thursday 8 July, the fifth National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) will be launched, assessing unemployment, household income, child hunger and access to government grants. Here, a feeding scheme provides meals to children in Lavender Hill during the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

This week, lawyers and academics involved in the recent Ingonyama Trust Lease case will unpack its significance. Meanwhile, the latest and final National Income Dynamics Study-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey will be presented as well as UKZN’s State of Civil Society Report.

The African Union will lead the commemoration of the 5th African Anti-Corruption Day on Sunday 11 July.

This year’s theme focuses on the role of regional economic communities in preventing corruption. For a recent reminder of the significance of this, see this Maverick Citizen article on a new report exposing how banks, lawyers and companies in South Africa enable corruption in Zimbabwe

The day is also meant to commemorate the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption which the majority of African states have ratified. Find the day’s agenda here.

The rest of the week…

On Tuesday 6 July, the Land and Accountability Research Centre will host a discussion on the implications of the Ingonyama Trust Lease case for tenure security and rights holders in KwaZulu-Natal. Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will reflect on the judgement and the centre’s chief researcher on land Dr Aninka Claassens will unpack the concept of “communal land”. The director of the research centre, Nolundi Luwaya, will explain how the judgement will impact different leaseholders. Join the virtual event here at 4PM.

Meanwhile, the International Labour Organisation will begin its 7th Regulating for Decent Work Conference. Between 6 and 9 July, it will host a series of online discussions to analyse the impact of Covid-19 on the world of work and how policy and regulation need to be adapted. The topics include labour and social protection policies as well as what a “human-centred recovery” looks like. Find out more here.

On Wednesday 7 July, the UKZN Centre for Civil Society will launch the 2021 State of Civil Society Report. This report unpacks developments that impact civil society as well as the main issues to which organisations have responded. The 10th edition will focus on:

The global struggle for racial justice;

Challenging exclusion and claiming rights;

Demands for economic and environmental justice;

Democracy under the pandemic; and

Civil society in the international arena.

Join the virtual launch here at 4PM.

On Thursday 8 July, the fifth National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) will be launched. The research team will present the key findings from their 12 new research papers. This will be the last round of the survey. Attend the virtual launch here at 10AM.

Later that day, the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies will host a webinar on how women fish processors and traders in East, West and North Africa have strategised to survive the Covid-19 pandemic. Join the discussion here at 1PM. DM/MC

