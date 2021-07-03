The former president on Friday filed urgent applications in the Constitutional Court and Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeking that the latter issue a stay of his arrest pending the outcome of the appeal to the apex court to reconsider and rescind the judgment in which he was found in contempt and sentenced to 15-months direct imprisonment.
Zuma has also distanced himself from statements released by his eponymous foundation in which attacks have been made against the judiciary, including a misogynistic swipe at Justice Sisi Khampepe.
The ConCourt, in a majority judgment, found Zuma guilty of contempt on Tuesday for disobeying its order that he appear before the Zondo commission to answer allegations from scores of witnesses about his role in state capture.
Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to police. Should he not, SAPS will have three days in which to arrest him and take him to Durban’s Westville Correctional Facility. His application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have his arrest warrant stayed or interdicted is set down for Tuesday.
In his founding affidavit, Zuma did not miss the opportunity to again insinuate political conspiracy, claiming that one of the ConCourt judges in the majority judgment, Acting Justice Dhaya Pillay “was conflicted”, having already ruled against him in his ongoing criminal trial, and claimed that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan “my political enemy…responsible for the so-called Zuma Must Go movement” attempted to influence her appointment to higher office.
Should the Constitutional Court reject his application, Zuma is alternatively seeking that it “directs that I am given the proper opportunity to present evidence in relation to the question of whether direct imprisonment is an appropriate remedy for the crime of contempt of court”.
Zuma, who has deliberately failed to defend himself before the ConCourt and to appear before the commission while under summons, now states that he always wanted to appear before the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, but that the dates coincided with his medical examinations.
In characteristic refrain, he states that the current state of affairs is largely because Zondo is biased. He states in his affidavit that when he left the Zondo commission last year without permission – and in so breached the Commissions Act – it was because he had to take medication, and because there was a communication lag between his legal team and Zondo, which was not adequately conveyed by his lawyers.
As for his thoughts on the commission: “Let me state what my attitude towards the commission is. I do not believe that it was established in terms of the Constitution and at the right time, that issue will be the albatross around the neck of its legitimacy.”
He said he hoped that his ConCourt application would not be regarded as “another afront to the court”. He had been recently advised, he said, that “before I walk through the prison doors to serve my sentence as the first direct prisoner of the Constitutional Court under our constitutional democracy” it would “not be futile” to ask the court to relook at its decision.
“I approach the Honourable Court dreading the prospect that in dealing with this application against its seminal and unprecedented judgment on summary imprisonment without trial for contempt of court, I do trust that it will be able to dig from the depth of its judicial being, to extract the requisite calmness and restraint, and to adjudicate my application solely based on its legal merits.”
“Given my own unstable health” he says, he is entitled to the matter being re-examined to decide if the imprisonment order “does not violate the constitutional rights it is enjoined to protect”.
The former president said the court made the “erroneous assumption” that he was behind the statements made by his foundation.
“I am a 79-year-old man who suffers from a medical condition that requires constant and intense therapy and attention. In the event that the court is persuaded that I should be given a proper opportunity to deal with the issue of imprisonment, my state of health would also form part of the many other reasons why I should not be imprisoned, more particularly in the current context of a deadly pandemic to which people in my circumstances are particularly vulnerable and at the highest risk of death.”
Zuma said his imprisonment would not serve “any constitutional value but may be a political statement of exemplary punishment”.
He paints himself as a law-abiding citizen.
“There is no other human being in this country who has attended to and respected our courts with such frequency and consistency as I have done in the past 20 years or so. I have never and will never treat our courts with contempt.”
Zuma said his reasons for not engaging the application of the Commission to the Constitutional Court was based in large part to his “lack of finances”.
However, he doubled down on his attacks against the judiciary, stating he was entitled to his opinion, whether it was right or wrong, and that he should not be imprisoned for holding one.
Zuma sent a letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in April wherein he said that he would not file an affidavit in the contempt hearing, calling the matter “a sham”, and saying that the Zondo Commission was “controlled by his political foes”.
“It is abundantly clear, on any reading of the majority judgment that the nature and severity of the sentence was greatly, if not totally, influenced by the material contained in the hearsay evidence of the statements which were issued by the Jacob Zuma Foundation in the aftermath of the first judgement of the Constitutional Court. “
“This unprecedented and cruel regime has therefore been custom-made and specifically designed for me because it is statistically impossible that in the future, another Head of State who is almost 80 years old will be forced to appear before a chairperson of a commission who is accused of bias and conflict of interests. Only Jacob Zuma will fit that bill.”
He said that if the court fails to accept his grounds to have the judgement rescinded, then it ought to “exercise its discretion” for the purpose to hear mitigation “in particular in relation to my developing health situation”. DM
All Comments 10
Ag shame…
My thoughts exactly.
😂😂😂😂
Brinkmanship
A clear strategy to not submit an affidavit, which would have been shredded.
He probably incorrectly assumed that the court would not have the balls to imprison him, but his plea and justification was probably written well in advance
He should go to prison until his plea for mercy is rejected and then serve out his sentence.
I see a grave medical crisis on the horizon
Oh shutup!
and the contempt continues …with just a hint of desperation. Love it.
More drivel,
More lies,
More obfuscation
Next step? A medical crisis? Treatment in Cuba?
So what happens if he doesn’t report to jail this weekend? Would he then be held up on a contempt charge for defying a Concourt sentence for contempt of court? And would Cele be up on a contempt charge if the SAPS don’t arrest him?
The way I read it, Cele and the Police Commissioner have been ordered by the court, so would be in contempt if they fail to do so. No doubt there would be mitigating circumstances. Someone on the radio suggested the Police go in by helicopter to arrest him…not a bad idea?
Hilariously exposing himself as the cowardly thief he has always been. When he was top dog he laughed at us all and eviscerated the state to achieve Gupta and other thieves goals while enriching himself at all our expense. The picture he paints is like the undercoat covering the rust before finish coat is applied. Not so funny now are you Jacob. Actually totally pathetic. And domestic Security Services should be noting every one of the braindead supporters of this moron for future incarceration. And please put a Band Aid over that Twinkie Camoflauge Mealy-mouthed Niehaus’ lips using a staple gun.