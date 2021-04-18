Image Unsplash

‘The Miracle Of The One Thing’, which was written in December 2020 by poet, performer and speaker Mbali Vilakazi, reminds us of the power of reconnecting and togetherness.

Might we build our altars together.

Might we bring our roses, our jasmine and marigolds.

This is our blood

Our broken dreams

Our bones

Our water Our spirit

Our drums Our trouble

Our collective body.

Might we grieve together?

Might we repeat ourselves into a circle

Like before Before each other

Before the flame

Might we listen to the elders,

Might we remember them

The wisdom that is our inheritance:

We were never meant to grieve alone.

Might we meet here then, where things leave you?

Even this, our darkness, is sacred

All of our fear lined with stones

This too is our song

Washing our hand of the dust

Of graveyards –

Fresh cut aloe in basins

Sorghum and ceremony

Our window smeared with ash

The hidden light in all the

matter.

This gift, the wound you did not want.

What are you mourning?

The life you expected to live?

.

Put it down.

And we will witness you.

The Khoisan people of the Kalahari say, “When one of us is ill, all of us are ill.”

This is our blood

Our broken dreams

Our bones

Our collective body.

All of us are ill.

Might we build our altars together then?

Our sorrow held in compassion and community.

This pain which is the same.

These are our drums.

Our spirit.

Might we grieve together then?

The miracle of the one thing. DM/ ML

Mbali Vilakazi is an award-winning South African poet, producer and creative strategist. She has worked with many organisations including the United Nations Children’s Fund, The British Council and the Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project. She was the resident poet on the UNFCCC COP 17 Climate Train.

