POETRY

‘The Miracle of the One Thing’: A poem by Mbali Vilakazi

By Mbali Vilakazi 18 April 2021

Image Unsplash

‘The Miracle Of The One Thing’, which was written in December 2020 by poet, performer and speaker Mbali Vilakazi, reminds us of the power of reconnecting and togetherness.

Might we build our altars together.

Might we bring our roses, our jasmine and marigolds.

This is our blood
Our broken dreams
Our bones

Our water                         Our spirit            
                        Our drums                        Our trouble

Our collective body.

Might we grieve together?

Might we repeat ourselves into a circle 

Like before                                                   Before each other
                                                                            Before the flame

Might we listen to the elders,
Might we remember them
The wisdom that is our inheritance:

We were never meant to grieve alone.

Might we meet here then, where things leave you?

Even this, our darkness, is sacred
All of our fear lined with stones
This too is our song
Washing our hand of the dust
Of graveyards –

Fresh cut aloe in basins

Sorghum and ceremony

Our window smeared with ash                                              

                                                          The hidden light in all the
matter.

This gift, the wound you did not want.

What are you mourning?

The life you expected to live?

.

Put it down.

And we will witness you.

The Khoisan people of the Kalahari say, “When one of us is ill, all of us are ill.”

This is our blood
Our broken dreams
Our bones

Our collective body.

All of us are ill. 

Might we build our altars together then?

Our sorrow held in compassion and community.

This pain which is the same.

These are our drums.

Our spirit.

Might we grieve together then?

The miracle of the one thing. DM/ ML

Mbali Vilakazi is an award-winning South African poet, producer and creative strategist. She has worked with many organisations including the United Nations Children’s Fund, The British Council and the Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project. She was the resident poet on the UNFCCC COP 17 Climate Train.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Life

Underwater otherworld: A dive into the Cape’s kelp forests

By Keith Bain

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in pictures: Week 15 of 2021

Maverick Life Editors
17 APR
< 1 min

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Coded Bias

Tevya Turok Shapiro
16 APR
7 mins

BOOK EXCERPT

The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, by Kamala Harris 

The Reading List
15 APR
3 mins

HUIS KOMBUIS

Crayfish curry & Breyani: Mrs P’s home cooking
Lin Sampson 16 APR
8 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Oven-baked kingklip with honey, chilli and lemon sauce

TGIFood Contributors 16 APR
< 1 min

BOOK EXCERPT

How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, by Bill Gates

The Reading List
15 APR
4 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Brian Eno’s ambient music for times of thinking and healing

Yunus Momoniat
14 APR
8 mins

GHOST CENTRAL

The haunted Karoo: All is quiet after dark … or is it?

Chris Marais
14 APR
7 mins

ANCIENT JOURNEYS

Florence Baker: The slave who braved all for love

Don Pinnock
14 APR
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved