A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Nuno André Ferreira, winner of the Spot News -Third Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021.
A child sits inside a car close by a forest fire in Oliveira de Frades, Portugal, on 7 September 2020.
A wildfire began in Oliveira de Frades, about 100 kilometers from Porto in eastern Portugal, on 7 September, and spread some 30 kilometers west, to Sever do Vouga, and 40 kilometers southwest, to Águeda, in the neighboring district. At least 300 firefighters, 100 land vehicles and ten firefighting planes battled the blaze in a landscape dominated by eucalyptus trees. The uncontrolled spread of eucalyptus trees?which supply raw material for an economically important pulp industry, but which are extremely flammable?are a major factor in the rapid spread of wildfires. Portugal has a wildfire season lasting from June to September. Its hot climate, consistent warm winds coming off the Atlantic, and a well-forested landscape make it particularly susceptible to fire. Extreme temperatures and severe drought contributed to the 2020 fire season. A 2020 report released jointly by the Portuguese Association of Nature and the World Wide Fund for Nature states that Portugal is the European country worst affected by wildfires: more than three percent of its forest burns every year. EPA-EFE/Nuno Andre Ferreira / LUSA / WPP
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Adam Pretty, winner of the Sports – First Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. Georg climbs a log pile while training for bouldering, in Kochel am See, Bavaria, Germany, on 15 September. Bouldering entails climbing on small rock formations and boulders of usually no more than six meters in height, without ropes or harnesses. Historically, it began as a training activity for more ambitious climbing and mountaineering pursuits but has evolved into a sport in its own right. Rock-climbing gyms and sports facilities in Munich were closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so athletes had become creative in their training methods. EPA-EFE/Adam Pretty / Getty Images / WPP
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Pablo Tosco, winner of the Comtemporary Issues – First Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. Fatima and her son prepare a fishing net on a boat in Khor Omeira bay, Yemen, on 12 February. Fatima has nine children. In order to provide for them, she makes a living off fishing. EPA-EFE/Pablo Tosco / WPP
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Ami Vitale, winner of the Nature – First Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. A Rothschild’s giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi) is transported to safety in a custom-built barge from a flooded Longicharo Island, Lake Baringo, in western Kenya, on 3 December 2020. Rothschild’s giraffes are a subspecies of the northern giraffe, and are classified as endangered. The giraffe is the world’s tallest land mammal and the Rothschild’s giraffe is one of the loftiest subspecies, growing up to six meters in height. Longicharo Island was once a peninsula. Rising water levels in Lake Baringo over the past ten years have cut the peninsula off to form an island. Particularly heavy rainfall in 2019 caused further floods, stranding nine giraffes. The local community worked with conservationists from the Kenya Wildlife Service, the Northern Rangelands Trust, and Save Giraffes Now, to build the barge and transport the marooned animals to a sanctuary in the Ruko conservancy on the shores of the lake. The rains had also led to an abundance of food on the island, so edible treats could not be used to entice the giraffes onto the barge. Instead, the giraffes had to be tranquilized, which is a dangerous procedure given their anatomy, as they are at risk of choking on their own saliva, and changes in blood pressure can cause brain damage. A vet was on hand to immediately counteract the drug; the animals were then hooded and led onto the barge with guide ropes. EPA-EFE/Ami Vitale / CNN / WPP
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Ralph Pace, winner of the Environment – First Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. A curious California sea lion swims towards a face mask at the Breakwater dive site in Monterey, California, USA, on 19 November. EPA-EFE/Ralph Pace / WPP Robbe and friends enjoy the sunny weather on the quay of the Kalk Bay Harbour on April 14, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Kalk Bay Harbour is a scenic natural harbour of a suburban fishing village. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A handout photo made available by the University of Florida (UF) showing a potentially invasive species of frog with ‘claws’ that was discovered for the first time in 2014 in the area of the city of Tampa, on the west coast of Florida (issued 15 April 2021). EPA-EFE/Florida University
Valentine (front seat) and Brody (rear seat) Sidecar rides with Tim Clarke on April 12, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Brody is also the official mascot of the Cape Sidecar Adventures company. Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A courier wears a protective mask and goggles as he speaks on the phone during a seasonal sandstorm on April 15, 2021 in Beijing, China. China’s capital and the northern part of the country typically experience sandstorms that originate in the Gobi desert, but scientists believe that climate change and desertification also plays a role in their frequency and intensity. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A portion of U.S.-Mexico border wall stands unfinished on April 14, 2021 near La Joya, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Members of the LGBQTI+ community march during the #JusticeForLulu peaceful protest to Parliament on April 16, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Evelyn Hockstein, winner of the Spot News – First Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. A man and woman disagree on the removal of the Emancipation Memorial, in Lincoln Park, Washington DC, USA, on 25 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Evelyn Hockstein / The Washington Post / WPP
40,000 silk flowers are placed along the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Gabby Giffords Foundation arranged the flowers as part of an art installation in memory of the 40,000 Americans who die from gun violence each year. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Floral tributes to Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh outside Buckingham Palace on April 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
A boy wearing Chinese traditional clothes walks in the Forbidden City during a media event visiting the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
A general view of the building structures at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris, France, 15 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT
Imam of the Blue Mosque in Yerevan Mahmood Movahedifr poses in front of the Blue Mosque at dusk on the first full day of Ramadan on April 14, 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
A Muslim man reads the Koran as physical distancing marks are installed on the floor shortly after Friday prayers on the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic at Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
An Indian Muslim uses eye surma as he attends the Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Eastern India, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A picture taken with slow shutter speed shows Malaysian muslims maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks as they attend first Friday prayers during Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Muslims pray space apart to curb the spread of the coronavirus during Friday prayers on the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic at Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Malaysian muslims maintaining social distance and wearing protective face masks as they attend first Friday prayers during Ramadan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
People gather to break their fast on a roadside during the fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A Pakistani Muslim boy performs Wudu (ablution) before the Friday prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Peshawar, Pakistan, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A man wearing a mask displaying a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh and a quote about him walks past near Windsor Castle following the passing of Britain’s Prince Philip, in Windsor, Britain, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A detail of the site-specific installation of US artist Alex Da Corte’s sculpture ‘As Long as the Sun Lasts’ on the rooftop of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden in New York, New York, USA, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Joao Crisostomo (blue) of Portugal in action against Dzmitry Minkou (white) of Belarus during their bronze medal bout of the men’s -66kg category at the European Judo Championships in Lisbon, Portugal, 16 April 2021. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA
A visitor walks in front of a reproduction of the artwork No Future (2010), regarded as an artwork of anonymously working British street art artist Banksy, at the exhibitionThe Mystery of Banksy: A Genius Mind at the Station-Berlin event location in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2021. The unauthorized exhibition will be shown until 01 August 2021 and presents more than 100 reproductions of Banksy artworks. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
