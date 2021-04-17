A handout photo made available by World Press Photo (WPP) organization shows a picture by Nuno André Ferreira, winner of the Spot News -Third Prize Singles category in the World Press Photo 2021 Contest as it was announced by World Press Photo on 15 April 2021. A child sits inside a car close by a forest fire in Oliveira de Frades, Portugal, on 7 September 2020. A wildfire began in Oliveira de Frades, about 100 kilometers from Porto in eastern Portugal, on 7 September, and spread some 30 kilometers west, to Sever do Vouga, and 40 kilometers southwest, to Águeda, in the neighboring district. At least 300 firefighters, 100 land vehicles and ten firefighting planes battled the blaze in a landscape dominated by eucalyptus trees. The uncontrolled spread of eucalyptus trees?which supply raw material for an economically important pulp industry, but which are extremely flammable?are a major factor in the rapid spread of wildfires. Portugal has a wildfire season lasting from June to September. Its hot climate, consistent warm winds coming off the Atlantic, and a well-forested landscape make it particularly susceptible to fire. Extreme temperatures and severe drought contributed to the 2020 fire season. A 2020 report released jointly by the Portuguese Association of Nature and the World Wide Fund for Nature states that Portugal is the European country worst affected by wildfires: more than three percent of its forest burns every year. EPA-EFE/Nuno Andre Ferreira / LUSA / WPP

Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.

Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

