MAVERICK INTERVOEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 53: Redi Tlhabi

By Dennis Davis 9 April 2021

In this episode of Judgment Date, Judge Dennis Davis had an exceptional interview with Redi Tlhabi. Journalist, author and former radio presenter. This episode is extra-long and there is a good reason for it. Enjoy it.

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Newsflash: Covid-19

Registration for vaccines to open for all on 16 April, although supply will be ‘somewhat constrained’

By Estelle Ellis

MADAM & EVE

Diplomatic Immunity

Stephen Francis & Rico
57 seconds ago
< 1 min

MAVERICK INTERVOEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 53: Redi Tlhabi

Dennis Davis
1 min ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 hours ago

BOOK EXTRACT

Inside Cabinet during Zuma’s Nkandla scandal
Rob Davies 14 hours ago
8 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

DECLASSIFIED UK

While media focuses on Russian money, UK ministers allow Gulf tyrannies to invest £140bn in Britain

Molly Antigone Hall and Mark Curtis 1 hour ago
8 mins

CABO DELGADO

Islamist insurgents: SADC moves closer to intervention in Mozambique

Peter Fabricius
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Powder keg at Gauteng’s Blyvoor mine: Management and union ask for state intervention

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Nafiz Modack arranged 2019 hand grenade hit on Charl Kinnear, State claims

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

South Africa’s vaccine roll-out failings expose the hollowing out of the state

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
13 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved