Department of Health dispels rumours of imminent Phase Two vaccine registration for those over 60

By Christi Nortier 8 April 2021

The Department of Health has asked that the public ignore social media rumours that those over 60 years should register for a Covid-19 vaccine now. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

Rumours swirled on social media that those over 60 should register online now to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The Department of Health released a statement stating this was not true. Although Phase Two is expected to start in just over a month, the department did not give an exact date.

The national Department of Health has asked that the public ignore social media rumours that those over 60 years should register for a Covid-19 vaccine now.

It called the rumours “obnoxious and completely false”. It argued that the rumours are designed to “cause panic and unnecessary public disquiet”.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that only healthcare workers can register for now and that the department would announce when the Electronic Vaccination Data System is “ready to accept” those eligible for vaccination during Phase Two.

He was speaking in Gauteng during his national tour to assess each province’s state of readiness for the roll-out. He assured that the department would make “timeous calls” for registration and would assist those who face obstacles in registering.

The Electronic Vaccination Data System, used to register for Covid-19 vaccination, states that only healthcare workers can register to be vaccinated during Phase One at this time.

On Tuesday, 30 March, Mkhize told Parliament that Phase Two will begin in mid-May and will run in two stages. The first, from mid-May to end-July, is when those over 60 will be vaccinated, alongside those who live in congregate settings. The current plan is to vaccinate five million people over the age of 60 during this phase.

The second stage will run from August to the end of October and will reach those over 40 years old and workers in high-risk environments.

As of 7 April, 278,909 healthcare workers had been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol. DM/MC

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

