CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH, 6-13 APRIL 2021

Civil society renews call for a fairer, healthier world, reflects on the Rwandan genocide and dives into vaccine literacy

By Christi Nortier 6 April 2021

Patients in the waiting area of Empilisweni Hospital in the Joe Gqabi municipality. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

This week, civil society around the globe marks World Health Day. It will also reflect on the beginning of the genocide in Rwanda 27 years ago. In South Africa, activists will launch a vaccine literacy manual and quiz the government on how corruption has stolen young people’s future.

The World Health Organisation will launch a campaign on World Health Day, Wednesday, 7 April) “to build a fairer, healthier world”. It will focus on international cooperation, collecting reliable data and increasing investment in primary healthcare.

World Health Day Cartoon by Nathi | Africartoons

That day is also the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide in Rwanda – it has been 27 years since almost one million people were killed in 100 days. 

In 2021, the UN will bring together genocide survivors, historians and civil society to discuss “From hate speech to genocide: lessons from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda”. Attend the virtual event here.

The rest of the week

On Tuesday, 6 April, Corruption Watch will engage with the National Youth Development Agency and the Budget Justice Coalition on the role of corruption in barring young people from opportunities and employment. Join the webinar, “Is our Future for Sale?”, here at 11am.

On Wednesday, 7 April, the People’s Vaccine Campaign will launch its new Train the Trainers Manual, a tool in the fight against vaccine inequality and vaccine hesitancy. Sign up here to attend the virtual launch at 10am. 

On Thursday, 8 April, a panel of land and food activists will discuss the decolonisation of our relationship with plants. They will discuss food gathering, cultivation, preparation and sharing, as well as the relationship between food, land and health. This is the third webinar in the “We Will All Eat” series supported by the Goethe-Institut. Join here at 4pm. DM/MC

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

