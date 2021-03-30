Ingredients
4 to 6 large eggs, hard boiled
4 Tbsp mayonnaise
3 black olives
1 small red chilli
4 to 6 capers
3 mini roma tomatoes or similar
2 tsp tomato paste
Cayenne pepper
Smoked paprika
White pepper
Salt to taste
Method
Boil the eggs until hard at the centre, plunge into ice cold water, remove shells, and slice neatly in half. If the shell is not coming away easily, run the eggs under cold water while shelling them and they will be easier to remove neatly.
Dry the eggs using kitchen paper, being careful not to damage them.
Scoop out the yolks with a teaspoon into a small bowl, add the mayonnaise, and mash with a fork. Divide the mixture into three small bowls.
Slice the tomatoes, cutting a few very thin slices, and chop the rest finely.
Do the some with the black olives, so that you have a few slices for decoration and the rest cut small.
Slice 3 capers into 2 or 3 pieces and mash the rest.
Into one bowl, add finely chopped tomato, tomato paste, smoked paprika, and salt.
Into another, add the finely chopped black olives, chilli and salt.
Into the third, add the mashed capers, white pepper and salt.
Spoon each mixture equally into three egg halves.
Garnish the tomato eggs with tomato slices and dust with smoked paprika.
Garnish the olive eggs with slices of black olive and dust with white pepper.
Garnish the third one with bits of caper and dust with cayenne pepper. Et voila. DM/TGIFood
