Inequality in access and efficacy of vaccines underlies much of the unevenness, Aaditya Mattoo, the World Bank’s chief economist for the East Asia and Pacific region, said in an interview ahead of the report’s release.

“The rollout numbers we have seen recently are very low,” especially in the Philippines and Indonesia, which have a problem with “vaccine hesitancy” and distribution capacity, he said.

On the upside, economies in the region — much like those across emerging markets and the developing world — are set to see a boost from spillover effects after the U.S. recently passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Stimulus Effect

Echoing other forecasts around the U.S. lift to global growth, the World Bank says the stimulus could add 1 percentage point on average to the growth of countries in the region, mainly through trade and investment. Export-oriented economies in Asia, particularly Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, are set to benefit most, the World Bank estimates.

Positive spillover effects from healing in advanced economies could be imperiled by governments’ moves to tighten financial conditions, making the less trade-heavy economies even more vulnerable, the report showed.

Here are more takeaways from the World Bank’s report and Mattoo’s analysis: