Business Maverick

Moody’s Flags Environmental Risk on $218 Billion of Africa Loans

By Bloomberg 23 March 2021
Caption
LODWAR, KENYA - NOVEMBER 09: A young boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya stands on a dried up river bed on November 9, 2009 near Lodwar, Kenya. Over 23 million people across East Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change. The traditional nomadic life of the pastoralist is coming under increasing pressure in northern Kenya from repeated droughts and political marginalisation. As a result, communities are forced to settle near the remaining water sources, overburdening the scarce reserves. Oxfam are responding to this crisis with a programme of water and food aid, distributed through relief centres in the region. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photographer: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

African banks are exposed to environmental risks that may threaten their credit quality and profitability as climate change makes shocks more frequent and severe, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Moody’s estimates that the 49 banks it rates across 14 African countries have extended almost $218 billion in credit to environmentally sensitive sectors, an amount equivalent to nearly 29% of their total loans.

Threats for the continent’s banks are exacerbated by their outsized holdings of sovereign bonds, particularly for Angolan and Nigerian lenders, Moody’s analysts including Malika Takhtayeva and Peter Mushangwe said in a report Tuesday. Most African sovereigns face substantial risk from rising temperatures, water scarcity and carbon transition, they said.

Here are other comments from Moody’s

  • “We expect environmental factors will lead to a deterioration of the banks’ credit quality and profitability in the long term if banks do not take measures to prudently manage climate-related and environmental risks.”
  • Moody’s findings indicate many of Africa’s largest industries, such as oil and gas, mining and transport face high environmental threats, given their high exposure to carbon transition or physical climate risk.
  • Banks in Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa have engaged in extensive lending to the mining industry; banks in Uganda are heavily exposed to farming and fishing, making them vulnerable to droughts and other consequences of climate change.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

TymeBank bets big on opening the credit taps for consumers during a pandemic

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Trading update: Investec warns of lower earnings – but leaves the door open for a final dividend

Stephen Gunnion
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

SA Reserve bank likely to hold off cutting rates

Ed Stoddard
19 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Banking crisis: Close shave for commercial lenders
Stephen Gunnion 15 hours ago
5 mins

The average American woman today weighs as much as the average American man did in the 1960s.

OPINIONISTA

The lowdown on non-fungible tokens and why they matter

Tim Cohen 12 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Disgraced ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh feels the heat on McKinsey and Lynne Brown meetings prior to joining power utility

Des Erasmus
19 MAR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The job of leaders is not to have all the answers – but to ask the right questions

Styli Charalambous
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Fed’s rates decision gives a fillip to emerging markets

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Adapt or die: Wine exporters brew solutions to the oversupply headache

Rebecca Pitt
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid and South Africa: What we’ve learnt so far about vaccines and the economy

Natale Labia
12 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved