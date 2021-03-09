Ingredients
24 prawns, heads removed, the tails cleaned, deveined and butterflied
250 g desiccated coconut
Cold water
Basmati rice
2 sticks lemongrass
Juice of 2 limes
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 green chilli, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Salt to taste
A grinding of black pepper
Method
Soak 6 bamboo skewers in cold water for half an hour.
Clean the prawns, dehead them, remove the veins, rinse, dry and keep aside.
Pour desiccated coconut into a bowl and pour in cold water to more than cover the coconut. Cover with cling film and leave to steep for 2 or 3 hours. Strain and keep the coconut water to cook the rice in.
Boil the basmati rice in the coconut water, reducing to a simmer, covered, and cooking until all the coconut water is absorbed and the rice is fluffy.
Bash the lemongrass stalks with a heavy object, remove the hard outer layers, and chop the white inner part finely.
Marinate the prawns in a bowl with the lemongrass, lime juice, garlic, chilli, fish sauce, salt and pepper, for an hour or more.
Skewer 4 of the marinated prawns onto each of 6 skewers.
Cook the skewered prawns over hot coals for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
Serve with a green diced salad of cucumber, green pepper, spring onions and chilli, dressed with a vinaigrette of 1 Tbsp each of brown rice vinegar, fish sauce, ponzu, and a splash of chilli oil. DM/TGIFood
