Newsdeck

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in “burqa ban” vote

By Reuters 7 March 2021
Caption
People demonstrate against racism after the worldwide movement of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest against the recent death of George Floyd in Zurich, Switzerland, 13 June 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA)

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

* Final results show measure passing narrowly

* Proponents criticise covering as symbol of political Islam

* Opponents decry violation of women’s rights (Adds reaction from Muslim group)

By Michael Shields

The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed.

The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.

“In Switzerland, our tradition is that you show your face. That is a sign of our basic freedoms,” Walter Wobmann, chairman of the referendum committee and a member of parliament for the Swiss People’s Party, had said before the vote.

Facial covering is “a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland,” he said.

Muslim groups condemned the vote and said they would challenge it.

“Today’s decision opens old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality, and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority,” the Central Council of Muslims in Switzerland said.

It promised legal challenges to laws implementing the ban and a fundraising drive to help women who are fined.

“Anchoring dress codes in the constitution is not a liberation struggle for women but a step back into the past,” the Federation of Islamic Organisations in Switzerland said, adding Swiss values of neutrality, tolerance and peacemaking had suffered in the debate.

France banned wearing a full face veil in public in 2011 and Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria have full or partial bans on wearing face coverings in public.

Two Swiss cantons already have local bans on face coverings, although almost no one in Switzerland wears a burqa and only around 30 women wear the niqab, the University of Lucerne estimates. Muslims make up 5% of the Swiss population of 8.6 million people, most with roots in Turkey, Bosnia and Kosovo.

The government had urged people to vote against a ban.

(Additional reporting by John Revill, Editing by David Goodman, Elaine Hardcastle and Catherine Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

DM168 Analysis

From Ace to Zuma, March is a crunch month for Ramaphosa

By Ferial Haffajee

Maverick Life

Setting the record straight on the much maligned hyena

Ed Stoddard
27 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The socialist experiment has failed universally, so why should SA’s National Health Insurance be any different?

Michael Settas
14 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OPINIONISTA

Social media outrage is not enough to protect our children
Divya Naidoo 16 mins ago
4 mins

"Poetry is more philosophical and more worth of serious attention than history" ~ Aristotle

OPINIONISTA

Jenitha John: Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater

Sasha Planting 17 mins ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

African heads of state to address the impact of the climate crisis on peace and security

Cedric de Coning and Florian Krampe
48 seconds ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Global Virus Update: Fauci says US cases high; SA registers 862 new cases

Bloomberg
34 mins ago
9 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168

Higher education: The sexual assault scourge on South Africa’s campuses

Rebecca Pitt
40 mins ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168

Thulamela: Africa’s ancient history of civilisation written in the stone walls

Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media
41 mins ago
5 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved