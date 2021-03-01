Lime chicken with chilli, garlic and fresh coriander. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

The sweetly tart zing of lime is a joy on the palate, and using generous quantities of lime juice and zest, with a hint of chilli, gives this simple chicken dish a delightful freshness.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, divided into breast, leg, and wing portions

Juice and zest of 3 or 4 limes

3 Tbsp peanut oil

2 plump garlic cloves, bashed and chopped finely

1 habanero chilli, finely chopped

4 Tbsp coriander/dhania leaves, chopped

1 Tbs honey

Salt to taste

Method

Make the marinade a few hours ahead.

Clean, dry and portion the chicken. (Or use only thighs, breasts or leg portions, whatever your preference is.)

Zest the limes first, then squeeze out the juice. If you halve them and squeeze the juice out first, it will be much harder to zest them.

In a bowl, mix together the peanut oil, lime juice and zest, chilli, 3 Tbsp of the coriander leaves (reserve some for garnishing), garlic and honey, season with salt, and dunk the chicken portions in this, coating them all over. Refrigerate for 3 or 4 hours.

Grill on hot coals or pan-fry in hot peanut oil. Turn often to prevent burning. Cut to the bone of the breast portions with a sharp knife to judge by the eye whether they are still pink at the centre. If pink, cook a few minutes more. About half an hour should do it.

It would be a good idea to quickly mix more lime juice with chopped coriander to douse them in before serving. DM/TGIFood

