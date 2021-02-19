Crosswords

Crossed Out – 20 February 2021

By Gonzo 19 February 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE

#Sona2021 Debate: Glass-half-full President let down by Home Affairs’ cut-and-paste job

By Marianne Merten

SPOTLIGHT

Ready to roll: We compare provincial Covid-19 vaccination plans

Elri Voigt
14 hours ago
10 mins

MADAM & EVE

Do The Right Flip

Stephen Francis & Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

PHOTO ESSAY

Covid-19: Oxygen delivery breathes new life into private ambulance service
Shiraaz Mohamed 31 mins ago
3 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

OPINIONISTA

State Security: Journalists must get all sides of the story

Arthur Fraser 13 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

I lost my friend to suicide – I cannot remain silent

Joy Watson
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape SAPS Divisional Commissioner appointed to act as Crime Intelligence head

Marianne Thamm
24 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

State of Corruption: Commission weighs up the failure of parliamentary oversight in South Africa

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
6 mins

JAW

Walking through fire, Zooming through hellfire

Lin Sampson
1 hour ago
5 mins