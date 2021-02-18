NEWSFLASH

Mzwandile Tiyo, Cape Crime Intelligence boss in ‘rogue unit’ saga gets the boot

By Marianne Thamm 18 February 2021

Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi (formerly Matakata) has been appointed as the acting divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence. (Photo: Suné Payne)

Controversial Western Cape head of Crime Intelligence, Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, named in a 2019 report penned by slain Anti-Gang Unit section head Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, has been quietly shafted.

In a circular dated 15 February 2021 to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), all divisional commissioners, all provincial commissioners and their deputies as well as the chief of staff at the Ministry of Police, National Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced that Lieutenant-General Yolisa Mokgabudi (formerly Matakata) has been appointed as the acting divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence in the troubled region. This position was previously held by Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo.

Major-General Thembisile Patekile will act as provincial commissioner with immediate effect.

The appointment, by now disgraced acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, of Khombinkosi Jula and Tiyo to the Western Cape SAPS leadership in 2016, has caused considerable disruption.

Phahlane dispatched Tiyo, without security clearance and with a pending DUI probe, to the Western Cape, sidelining then head Peter Jacobs. 

Jacobs and Major-General Jeremy Vearey, head of detectives, were demoted and sidelined by Phahlane. Both seasoned cops challenged the demotions and won.

Phahlane had replaced Vearey with Major-General Patrick Mbotho who posted an explicit video to a SAPS WhatsApp group. Mbotho was also quietly spirited out of the region and is currently head of the Hawks in North West.

Jula, who replaced former provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer – who was jailed for eight years on charges of corruption – surrounded himself with top brass, all from KwaZulu-Natal, soon after his appointment.

Jula was moved to take up the KZN leadership and replaced with Matakata, who now goes by her married name, Mokgabudi. Jula announced his retirement from the SAPS earlier in February.

In December 2019, Kinnear wrote a 59-page complaint to his superiors, nationally and provincially, alerting them to a band of six officers who were running a “rogue” unit in Western Cape Crime Intelligence and who were reporting to Tiyo.

Since Kinnear’s murder – which followed many threats to his life – SAPS and Crime Intelligence have been gripped by fear and suspicion among the rank and file.

Jacobs, the suspended divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence, had told the national commissioner the unit should be disbanded and members arrested.

Kinnear, he said, did not trust his colleagues to undertake a threat assessment of his home. Sitole has informed Jacobs and Anti-Gang Unit head Andre Lincoln that they are being investigated for their role in dealing with Kinnear’s security issues.

Jacobs was later suspended on charges of alleged PPE fraud, which have not been drawn up, and then reinstated as the investigation into the alleged fraud appears to be ongoing by the office of the inspector-general of intelligence.

Meanwhile, Sitole is facing his own probe as President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for all documents relating to the secret “Nasrec grabber” project aimed at laundering R45-million to buy votes at the ANC conference. DM

