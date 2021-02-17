Old-fashioned cream of celery soup. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

In hotel dining rooms of an earlier era, ‘cream of’ soup recipes were a staple, whether cream of mushroom, asparagus, tomato or, like this one, celery.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp butter

4 cups celery

1 fat garlic clove, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

1 ½ cups chicken stock

250 ml double thick cream

1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk

Salt (about 1 scant tsp) and a couple of grindings of pepper to taste

Method

Melt the butter and sauté the onions and garlic for a minute. Add the chopped celery all at once and continue to sauté, stirring.

Add chicken (or use vegetable) stock and cook for a few minutes, then add the milk and cream and simmer, stirring now and then, until it thickens a little and the flavours have developed.

Blend thoroughly, heat through, and serve. There should be no need to thicken it but you can thicken with a little cornflour dissolved in milk if your soup seems a tad runny. I served it with butter-fried croutons of plain day-old white bread. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]