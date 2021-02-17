TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Cream of celery soup

By Tony Jackman 17 February 2021

Old-fashioned cream of celery soup. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

In hotel dining rooms of an earlier era, ‘cream of’ soup recipes were a staple, whether cream of mushroom, asparagus, tomato or, like this one, celery.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp butter

4 cups celery

1 fat garlic clove, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

1 ½ cups chicken stock

250 ml double thick cream

1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk

Salt (about 1 scant tsp) and a couple of grindings of pepper to taste

Method

Melt the butter and sauté the onions and garlic for a minute. Add the chopped celery all at once and continue to sauté, stirring.

Add chicken (or use vegetable) stock and cook for a few minutes, then add the milk and cream and simmer, stirring now and then, until it thickens a little and the flavours have developed.

Blend thoroughly, heat through, and serve. There should be no need to thicken it but you can thicken with a little cornflour dissolved in milk if your soup seems a tad runny. I served it with butter-fried croutons of plain day-old white bread. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Maverick Citizen: NIDS-CRAM Wave 3 report

Jobs bounce-back returns millions to work but more people hungry as grants end

By Ferial Haffajee

NIDS-CRAM Wave 3

More than two million jobs returned when lockdown eased in 2020 – but hunger persists

Nic Spaull
13 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Editor’s note on retracted Jacques Pauw column about his arrest at the V&A Waterfront, and an apology to our readers

Branko Brkic
7 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 mins ago

Maverick Citizen: NIDS-CRAM Wave 3

Women take big hit as lockdown reshapes SA’s jobs market, survey finds
Reza C Daniels 2 hours ago
4 mins

Liam Neeson punched a 15-year-old student in the face when he was a trainee teacher. The errant ward had pulled out a knife.

UNACCOUNTABLE #21

Bain & Company – the KGB of consulting

Open Secrets 13 hours ago
12 mins

BHEKISISA

All you need to know about SA’s J&J vaccine roll-out

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
16 FEB
9 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Cream of celery soup

Tony Jackman
4 mins ago
< 1 min

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS: ANALYSIS

Conflicted John Hlophe hears corruption trial of former minister of state security Bongani Bongo

Marianne Thamm
12 hours ago
3 mins

DM168 Feature

The Greyhound doesn’t stop here any more

Herman Lategan
21 hours ago
6 mins