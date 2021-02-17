Ingredients
3 Tbsp butter
4 cups celery
1 fat garlic clove, chopped
2 medium onions, chopped
1 ½ cups chicken stock
250 ml double thick cream
1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk
Salt (about 1 scant tsp) and a couple of grindings of pepper to taste
Method
Melt the butter and sauté the onions and garlic for a minute. Add the chopped celery all at once and continue to sauté, stirring.
Add chicken (or use vegetable) stock and cook for a few minutes, then add the milk and cream and simmer, stirring now and then, until it thickens a little and the flavours have developed.
Blend thoroughly, heat through, and serve. There should be no need to thicken it but you can thicken with a little cornflour dissolved in milk if your soup seems a tad runny. I served it with butter-fried croutons of plain day-old white bread. DM/TGIFood
