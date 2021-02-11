Ingredients
6 mielies, husks removed, fibres removed
6 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp tomato puree
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 Tbsp each of very finely chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves and basil leaves, no stems
Salt and finely ground black pepper to taste (not cracked pepper)
Method
Cook the dehusked mielies in boiling water for 10 minutes, and drain. When cooled a little, wrap them in foil to finish in the coals of the braai. (Or, boil them for longer until the kernels are tender.)
For the red butter, in a small bowl, beat 3 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp tomato puree, smoked paprika and a little salt and pepper, until it’s a smooth paste.
For the green butter, in a small bowl, beat 3 Tbsp butter with the finely chopped herbs and a little salt and pepper.
Smear on hot mielies. You might need a bib. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
The FBI have at least one of virtually every firearm made. They are kept for reference purposes to solve crimes.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet