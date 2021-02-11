Sweetcorn served with two butters: coriander, basil and mint; and tomato and smoked paprika. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Sweetcorn, aka corn on the cob, is one of life’s simple pleasures in our sunny climes. These two butters are devised to enhance that simple pleasure.

Ingredients

6 mielies, husks removed, fibres removed

6 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp tomato puree

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp each of very finely chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves and basil leaves, no stems

Salt and finely ground black pepper to taste (not cracked pepper)

Method

Cook the dehusked mielies in boiling water for 10 minutes, and drain. When cooled a little, wrap them in foil to finish in the coals of the braai. (Or, boil them for longer until the kernels are tender.)

For the red butter, in a small bowl, beat 3 Tbsp butter with 1 Tbsp tomato puree, smoked paprika and a little salt and pepper, until it’s a smooth paste.

For the green butter, in a small bowl, beat 3 Tbsp butter with the finely chopped herbs and a little salt and pepper.

Smear on hot mielies. You might need a bib. DM/TGIFood

