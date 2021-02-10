The R500-billion Covid-19 rescue package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April 2020 held hope and promise for many. It came at the start of a period of serious economic devastation.
Based on available data, only around one-third of the rescue package has materialised, and many have suffered as a result. An updated rescue package scorecard by the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) shows this slow progress, building on an earlier scorecard published in June 2020.
This inadequate implementation of special Covid-19 rescue measures takes place in the context of approximately two million jobs lost and an unemployment rate of 43% (“expanded definition”). The economy has not bounced back and the majority of these jobs will not return without significant state intervention, although there may have been a partial recovery in certain sectors. Failure to implement the emergency rescue package is also undermining the Covid-19 health response.
The government’s focus has now shifted to strategies for recovery – captured in the president’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan announced in October 2020. We support the need to ensure economic recovery.
But there can be no recovery without rescue. In the wake of the second wave – in which many businesses have again reduced working hours and sectors such as tourism and retail have taken significant hits – it is self-defeating to pretend further rescue is not needed. The measures initially announced by the president did not take into account the extended lockdowns and associated economic disruptions. While we can plan for economic recovery, we cannot act as if we are out of the woods yet.
We must admit to the failure of the original R500-billion rescue package that never was.
The National Treasury’s insistence on opposing spending increases has meant that vital, and affordable, relief measures have been blocked, with devastating consequences for ordinary people, businesses and households.
The IEJ’s updated scorecard – shortly to be released – demonstrates that, in addition to the shrinking size of the package, there has been a systematic failure to implement the rescue measures stipulated. Our estimates show that only about 35% of the package has been utilised to date.
The implementation of the rescue and relief measures has been further undermined by corruption and the mismanagement of resources meant to save the economy.
As of 8 February 2021, the Special Investigating Unit was investigating R10.3-billion in spending on Covid-19 goods and services between April and November 2020, out of a total of R30.7-billion. There are also reports of corruption and management failures in the roll-out of the TERS.
Emergency rescue measures are still needed
The government needs to increase the scale of support, and radically reduce onerous requirements, cumbersome application processes, and stringent eligibility criteria. This will require the National Treasury to abandon its austerity measures. No trade-off can exist between rescue measures and programmes like the vaccine roll-out. Both programmes are vital to avoid further economic fallout and will have positive fiscal multipliers.
Governments around the world are taking dramatic actions to keep their people and economies alive. The South African government must realise that the costs of inaction are high. We reiterate here the recommendations for an improved and expanded rescue package.
Income support
Job creation and protection
Wage support
Business support
Tax relief
Municipality support
Health funding
A failure to rescue the economy will exacerbate the economic scarring that has already occurred as a result of the demand and supply shocks induced by the pandemic. Relief and rescue are the foundations of a recovery. They are by no means once-off events. Without a strong foundation, recovery will be costly, drawn out and painful. We hope that the president will address these concerns in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) later this week. DM
Busi Sibeko, Julia Taylor and Katrina Lehmann-Grube are researchers at the Institute for Economic Justice.
