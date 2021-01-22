Crosswords

Crossed Out – 23 January 2021

By Gonzo 22 January 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

TRAINSPOTTER

Foreign Perfidy: Ramaphosa, smiling enabler of African autocracy

By Richard Poplak

CORONAVIRUS WEEKLY DIGEST #16

Covid-19 vaccine funding questioned, more oxygen supply trouble and artists demand more support

Christi Nortier
4 hours ago
6 mins

THE ZUMA SAGA

Court shoots down Thales bid to challenge racketeering charges linked to Arms Deal

Des Erasmus
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

ISS TODAY

Libya nurtures a fragile peace 
Peter Fabricius 5 hours ago
4 mins

Around 762 AD demand for books in Baghdad was so high that any book dealer would be paid the tomes' weight in gold.

GROUNDUP

Trial will shed light on Wild Coast violence

Fred Kockott 1 hour ago
4 mins

LOVE, UNSTOPPABLE

I still lie about my brother’s death

JC
8 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

To bee or not to bee: South African beekeepers face tough odds

SarahBelle Selig
5 hours ago
9 mins

Declassified UK

UK’s former Brexit secretary says Assange judge ‘got the law wrong’

Richard Norton-Taylor
9 hours ago
5 mins

TRIBUTE

Jackson Mthembu: An honest, principled man who served the ANC and government to the best of his considerable ability

Ronnie Kasrils
17 hours ago
3 mins