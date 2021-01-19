Newsdeck

McConnell Says Mob Attack on Capitol Was ‘Provoked’ by Trump

By Bloomberg 19 January 2021
Caption
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate chamber on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate has reconvened and is holding hearings for key Biden administration cabinet nominees. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the mob that stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 was “fed lies” and “provoked by the president” and others into violence.

By Steven T. Dennis and Laura Litvan

Word Count: 459
(Bloomberg) — 

McConnell’s words on the Senate floor Tuesday were some of the strongest he’s used to tie President Donald Trump to the attack that disrupted the certification of the Electoral College votes that elected Joe Biden as the next president.

Don't want to see ads?

“They tried to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like,” McConnell said of the crowd that marched to the Capitol following a rally where they were addressed by Trump.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump on a single article charging him with incitement of insurrection following the assault on the Capitol, which left five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, dead and resulted in damage to the building.

McConnell’s remarks underscored the extent to which he has sought to distance himself from Trump, even before the Jan. 6 riot, beginning with his belated acknowledgment of Biden’s win. While blaming Trump for provoking the crowd, the Kentucky Republican continued to leave some uncertainty over how he will handle Trump’s impeachment trial. Last week he told fellow Republicans he had not decided how he would vote on the single article of impeachment.

One of his long-time allies told reporters Tuesday that hasn’t changed.

“He’s going to listen to the evidence that’s been presented,” Texas Republican John Cornyn said of McConnell’s approach to the impeachment trial.

Cornyn said each Republican should decide for themselves how they vote on whether to convict Trump, without pressure from party leaders.

“I’ve heard people talk about a vote of conscience,” Cornyn said. “I think that’s a good way to put it.”

It would take 67 votes to convict Trump if all senators vote. That means at least 17 Republicans would have to join all 50 Democrats on the verdict. McConnell’s decision on impeachment will influence what other GOP senators do. It also will have an effect on how much influence Trump continues to exert over the party once he’s out of office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t yet said when she will send the impeachment article to the Senate, triggering the start of a trial.

”We’re doing the inauguration now,” she told reporters when asked when she would transmit it to the Senate.

Biden is set to be inaugurated Wednesday and an impeachment trial risks tying up the Senate at the same time the he is trying to get his cabinet confirmed and roll out his legislative agenda.

(Updates with Cornyn, Pelosi remarks beginning in the sixth paragraph)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

COVID-19

South Africa’s scientists say the 501Y.V2 variant moves more easily and faster, but it’s not more deadly

By Christi Nortier

Maverick Life

A flying guru and a cockatiel make a little musical magic

Don Pinnock
9 mins ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Wikipedia at 20 is more relevant than ever in a social media era

Sasha Planting
10 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

ANALYSIS

SAPS embarked on procurement before 2017 Nasrec conference to protect and benefit the ANC and not South Africa, court finds
Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
7 mins

The Queen technically owns all of the swans in the Thames.

OPINIONISTA

Who will care for the caregivers? Our teachers are being thrown into the Covid lion’s den

Michael le Cordeur 3 hours ago
5 mins

MAGASHULE’S OFFICE POLITICS

Disciplinary action: ANC finally turns on Carl Niehaus

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Why you should consider other emerging markets when investing offshore

Coronation
3 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Vaccine tax hike underscores Treasury’s limited options – sin taxes should be on the table

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
3 mins

CRICKET

India stun Australia in historic fightback to clinch Test series

Craig Ray
7 hours ago
6 mins