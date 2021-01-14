Business Maverick

Jewelry Giant Signet Surges as Americans Shell Out for Diamonds

By Bloomberg 14 January 2021
Caption
(Photo: Adobestock)

Diamond stud earrings, big-ticket pendants and tennis bracelets were hot sellers this holiday season, surprising even the executives at Signet Jewelers Ltd.

With the pandemic still keeping Americans mostly confined to their homes, shoppers are spending cash normally meant for going-out on more tangible luxuries, said Gina Drosos, Signet’s chief executive officer.

“Date night has been redefined from going out to dinner and a movie to watching something on Netflix with a glass of Champagne,” she said in an interview. “Travel and meaningful experiences can get replaced by something more lasting.”

The owner of Kay, Jared and Zales offered a look Thursday at how those trends played out during the holiday season. For the nine weeks ended January 2, preliminary same-store sales rose 5.6% from the year prior, including a 7.8% improvement in North America. Store traffic remains down as shoppers avoid malls, but global online sales were up more than 60%.

Signet’s shares jumped as much as 8.6% Thursday in New York. They rose 25% last year.

Signet is outpacing the market amid strong holiday sales

While many Americans are struggling, leading to a surge in unemployment claims, others that are lucky enough to hold steady jobs are finding themselves with fewer expenses and more cash.

Sales of high-value items were “very strong” during the holidays, Drosos said. And shoppers are increasingly willing to buy pricey diamond jewelry online, especially when helped along by a virtual consultant.

The pandemic forced Signet to rush out all sorts of new digital capabilities it had invested in over the past three years, including online personal shopping and buy-online-pickup-in-store. Drosos has said lots of these pandemic-era initiatives will become mainstays as consumer behavior has permanently shifted.

As Democrats take control of Congress and the White House, jewelers could be in line for another bounce on the prospect of a new round of stimulus checks.

“We hope that they come in time for Valentine’s Day,” Drosos said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bain seeks redaction of former partner’s affidavit to Zondo Commission

By Ray Mahlaka

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s ailing news media industry needs to do more than just survive

Styli Charalambous
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Raubex: A construction sector diamond in the rough

Sasha Planting
24 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The BRIC at 20: An assessment of the economic grouping’s two decades of existence
Jim O’Neill 24 hours ago
4 mins

The Mongol invasions killed so many people that the result was a global reverse climate change, cooling the planet.

AFRICAN UNION

Top officials of African Continental Free Trade Agreement insist real trading under the pact has begun

Peter Fabricius 22 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 ANALYSIS

See the silver linings of 2020’s clouds… Yes, there were a few

Sasha Planting
23 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Personal Finance: Your practical 2021 financial year planner

Neesa Moodley
23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

February will be a make-or-break month for South Africa on the fiscal, economic and health fronts

Ray Mahlaka
12 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mergers and acquisitions 2021: Uncertainties remain, but there is cause for optimism

Ruan Jooste
22 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

2021: South Africa’s last chance saloon

Marianne Merten
12 JAN
9 mins