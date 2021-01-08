Subtly spiced custard. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Plenty of cream and an infusion of cinnamon, cardamom and star anise give this simple custard a touch of luxury. Use it to accompany a feature dessert such as a tarte tatin or a simple malva pudding.

Ingredients

650 ml full cream milk

250 ml cream

4 large egg yolks

3 Tbsp cornflour

100 g castor sugar

½ a cinnamon stick

6 cardamom pods

1 star anise

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method

Whisk together the cornflour, egg yolks, castor sugar and vanilla essence in a large bowl.

Pour the cream and milk into a saucepan, and add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods and star anise. Bring just to the edge of boiling point but do not allow it to boil. Turn off the heat and leave it to infuse for 5 to 10 minutes. Turn the heat on low and bring it back to just under boiling point. Use a slotted spoon to remove and discard the hard spices.

Have a whisk to hand. Pour the hot mixture into the cornflour and egg mixture while whisking constantly.

Wipe out the saucepan with kitchen paper, then pour the mixture back into the pot. Whisk it over a low heat until it thickens. This will happen quickly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Refrigerate if not using immediately. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature. DM/TGIFood

