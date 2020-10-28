BUSINESS MAVERICK

France’s Total makes second ‘significant’ gas find off SA’s southern coast

By Ed Stoddard 28 October 2020

Total has announced a significant gas discovery in the Outeniqua Basin. (Photo: flickr / Total Media / Thierry Gonzales)

The discovery comes amid a general lull in exploration activity in response to lower prices and collapsing hydrocarbon demand.

French oil major Total said in a statement that it had “made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Luiperd prospect … in the Outeniqua Basin, 175km off the southern coast of South Africa. This discovery follows the adjacent play-opening Brulpadda discovery in 2019, which proved a significant new petroleum province in the region.”

The well was drilled to a depth of 3,400m and tests will now be conducted on samples “to assess the dynamic reservoir characteristics and deliverability”. This effectively means that an assessment will be made on the well’s potential profitability.

The block in question is operated by Total with a 45% working interest. The partners are Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR International (20%) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10%).

The discovery comes amid a general lull in exploration activity in response to lower prices and collapsing hydrocarbon demand.

South Africa imports most of its oil and the government is keen to have a domestic hydrocarbon industry. At the same time, it has commitments to reduce the country’s emissions of greenhouse gases linked to climate change. It has also been talking tough on corruption lately, and the oil sector’s reputation on that score in the region is pretty murky. This is a space to watch. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Mini Budget 2020

Tito holds the line but gives SAA R10.5-billion bailout

By Sasha Planting

Mini Budget 2020

SAA gets special treatment in Mboweni’s mini-budget 

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Bond yields spike as Mboweni signals worsening debt outlook

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

MINI BUDGET 2020

No cheer except for SAA as Tito Mboweni delivers spending cuts, public wage freeze and signals tax hikes 
Marianne Merten 7 hours ago
5 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The point of no return: How close to a fiscal crisis is South Africa?

Tim Cohen 23 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Tearful former manager at Denel claims VR Laser CEO admitted to Gupta and Zuma links in 2016

Erin Bates
17 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Once profitable, ACSA may now need R11bn over the next few years in the face of pandemic pressures

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA’s property sector is dead, but investment opportunities abound for those who adapt

Stuart Chait
24 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

A Helping Hand in Holding Investee Companies to Account

Old Mutual Investment Group
27 OCT
3 mins

Business Maverick

Jack Ma Becomes Richer Than Walmart Heirs With Mega Ant IPO

Bloomberg
27 OCT
2 mins