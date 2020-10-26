Rosemary is at its peak in spring and early summer, the perfect time to take advantage of its luscious aromatics to infuse meat over the coals.
Ingredients
1 beef fillet, whole
4 or more branches of rosemary
Salt
Coarse black pepper
Olive oil
Method
Salt a trimmed beef fillet all over, generously, several hours before it is to be cooked.
Soak the rosemary branches (I mean branches, not little sprigs) in cold water for an hour before they’re needed. This is to slow their burning over the hot coals while they infuse the meat above them.
Oil the fillet and sprinkle with coarse black pepper. Add a little more salt too if you like.
Shake excess water off the rosemary and lay it on the grid over very hot coals. Lay the branches out in such a way that there is room for the entire fillet to lay on the rosemary. Place a few sprigs of rosemary on top of the fillet as well; as they warm up they will release their oils onto the surface of the meat.
Place the oiled fillet on top and leave it for about 10 minutes. Not much cooking of the meat will be done just yet but it will benefit from the rosemary infusion.
Remove the rosemary and cook the fillet on direct intense heat until tender and pink at the centre, or as you prefer it.
Let it rest off the coals for 10 or 15 minutes before serving.
Rosemary potato wedges would be good with this: cook them in olive oil in a hot oven with rosemary sprigs and a few squeezes of lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste, until golden and tender. The pan needs saking now and then. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
"If you will take my advice, you will think little of Socrates and a great deal more of truth" ~ Socrates
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet