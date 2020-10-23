JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 23: Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) winner of PSL Footballer of the Season during the PSL Footballer of the Season media opportunity at Naturena, Chloorkop on October 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 2020 Premier Soccer League awards took place on Thursday night, with Mamelodi Sundowns dominating as anticipated. Their midfielder Themba Zwane was the biggest winner on the night, picking up three major awards.

One of the vital cogs in Mamelodi Sundowns’ treble winning season, midfield maestro Themba Zwane, scooped his own treble as he walked away with the PSL Footballer of the Season, Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season at the virtual 2020 Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards.

Mshishi Oshelelayo, as the midfielder is affectionately known, was instrumental as his fancy footwork and deft touches saw him unlock stubborn defences and provide inspiration when Masandwana most needed it. His combinations and almost telepathic understanding with his teammates, in particular Gaston Sirino, lit up stadiums throughout last season.

He beat off competition from Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs’ leading goal scorer Samir Nurkovic, and his new teammate Peter Shalulile for the most prized individual accolade in South African football.

“It was a great season, working with these talented guys at the club, as they pushed me to play my best and everyone on the team was working hard,” the 31-year-old said prior to the awards.

“We as a team are in a great environment; we want to push and win trophies, as that is what our club is about. I want to continue to fight for the team… I want to achieve more.

“Some players, such as Surprise Moriri, have played for the club before me, and players like him inspire me. They are legends of the team and I too, one day want to be a legendary Sundowns player.”

Zwane has another chance to build on that legacy and solidify his legend status this season.

Masandawana are out to defend the titles they won last time out, but with one of those trophies, the Telkom Knockout, being canned for this season, and with them having already been knocked out of the MTN8 – a double treble is out of the equation.

They do still have the league and Nedbank Cup to defend, though. This they will have to do without their highly successful former coach, Pitso Mosimane.

The new Al Ahly mentor was awarded Coach of the Season for his part in orchestrating the treble for Sundowns, as well as his fifth premiership title – a South African record. Mosimane held off Maritzburg United’s Eric Tinkler and former Chiefs trainer Ernst Middendorp for the gong.

The post-Mosimane era started off with defeat for Sundowns’ new joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, who are being assisted by Steve Komphela. They will be hoping to put their disappointment of being booted out of the MTN8 aside. This, especially as they begin their league title defence against a formidable foe, Chiefs, on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi are licking their wounds after their exceptional season yielded no tangible results. And if Gavin Hunt’s charges can pip Masandawana at the start line, it might give them confidence for the rest of the campaign, and the hope that they will right the wrongs of last season.

As for Zwane and company, they will be hoping it’s more of the same – even with new coaches at the helm. Mshishi will also be hopeful of maintaining, if not improving on his 26 goal contributions in 41 games across all competitions from last season, as he carries on adding bricks to his legacy at Chloorkop.

“We’ve been doing well and working with the coaches preparing for the new season. It feels good… we are ready to do battle. I know it won’t be easy but we are going to go out and fight till the end,” said Zwane.

Full list of winners

Footballer of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season – Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season – Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season – Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season – Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Goal of the Season – Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City)

Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer – Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park); Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates)

MTN8

Last Man Standing – Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Telkom Knockout

Knockout Player of the Tournament – Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup

Most Promising Player – Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament – Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Match Officials

Referee of the Season – Jelly Chavani

Assistant Referee of the Season – Shaun Olive

GladAfrica Championship

Top Goalscorer – Abednego Mosiatlhaga (Ajax Cape Town) DM