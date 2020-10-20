First published by GroundUp
Without public transport, access to many of the rights enshrined in our Constitution is impossible. Yet South Africa’s public transport system does not meet the needs of most urban and rural South Africans.
Since 2005, October has been transport month in South Africa. This year the theme is: “Re-imagining Tomorrow’s Taxi Industry”, dedicated to improving the state of the minibus taxi industry.
Public transport is central to accessing socio-economic rights and is also an integral element of exercising various civil and political rights. Less well-off South Africans (the majority of black people) are reliant on public transport. Yet the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) continues to face serious systemic and structural problems.
The government needs to dedicate efforts to improving the public transport system, including ensuring that people in rural areas can access public transport. Most rural communities in South Africa make use of bakkies to access urban areas. The lack of a proper public transport system in rural areas restricts their mobility and decreases their opportunity to participate in activities necessary for socio-economic development.
Public transport is a vital component of the practice and enjoyment of several other rights in the Bill of Rights, including the right to education and to health.
The Bill of Rights stipulates that “everyone has a right to freedom of movement”. Freedom of movement encompasses three distinct individual rights: the right to leave your present location and go elsewhere; the right to travel without deterrence; and the right to settle in a place of your choice and remain there.
Despite government efforts to transform public transport through the Bus Rapid Transport system, attempts to integrate urban planning and transportation have been inadequate. Transport and urban planning approaches simply deal with existing demands rather than addressing increased accessibility and convenience for people who make use of minibus taxis. Therefore, the current transport and urban planning system does not favour the working poor who make use of minibus taxis. The minibus taxi industry accounts for 66% of work trips within the public transport sector, yet it is not subsidised.
Several urgent steps could be taken to improve the rights of those who use taxis:
Ideally, operational subsidies should be allocated to a single entity to promote integrated public transport planning. The exclusion of the industry from the Integrated Transport Plans of the municipalities is a failure of strategic thinking.
Fobosi is a senior researcher in the Nelson R Mandela School of Law, University of Fort Hare.
"Money, if it does not bring you happiness, will at least help you be miserable in comfort." ~ Helen Gurley Brown
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet