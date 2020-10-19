Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt during a training session. (Photo: Kaizer chiefs.com)

Just over a month after the end of the 2019/20 season, local football resumed with the MTN8 competition. The four fixtures provided some clues as to what spectators can expect for the new season.

The MTN8 quarterfinals provided South African football with a taste of what to expect from the upcoming Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. A look at five key takeaways from the weekend’s intriguing action.

The Arrival of TTM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) announced their arrival at the top flight in the fashion to which fans have become accustomed since the side first emerged into the spotlight.

The Limpopo outfit, in the premiership after buying out Bidvest Wits, tackled SuperSport United. They made headlines when they announced a team with only three substitutes – including the goalkeeper – on the bench.

This was because some players acquired in the transfer window had not been registered in time, as the team’s marketing manager Livhuwani Madzuhe explained before their 3-2 loss.

“We did our best to assemble the type of players we wanted for this season. We had to start from scratch. We would have been happy to have more on the bench but we had a few outstanding documents to register,” said Madzuhe.

They will be heartened that in spite of all of that drama, they mounted an impressive comeback from 3-0 down, making SuperSport sweat. They will also hope that such heroics will be the reason they draw attention for the rest of the season, rather than for administrative drama.

Ruthlessness

Impressive as TTM’s comeback was, did it expose a common occurrence in South African football? And that is the lack of a killer instinct.

SuperSport were coasting, three goals to the good within 33 minutes. However, they seemed to take their foot off the gas, despite their opposition being there for the taking and in line for a thorough hiding. TTM took the cue and mounted a serious comeback, almost upsetting the defending champions.

This has been common for a long time, with most teams usually letting up and sitting back once they are 2-0 ahead in a game. The hunger to go for the kill once the prey has been shown to be limping is rare, unlike in other leagues such as the English Premiership where a team is sure to be on the wrong end of a pummelling should they have a bad day at the office.

Orlando Wits?

Josef Zinnbauer’s charges started off on the best note in the German’s first full season as head coach. The Buccaneers were 1-0 victors over a 10-man Cape Town City following the sending off of Fagrie Lakay in the first half.

As crucial as the win was for Pirates, they raised a few eyebrows by chucking no less than four of their newest signings straight into the starting 11. Three of those in Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and matchwinner Terrence Dzvukamanja are players from the now defunct Wits. The fielding of so many new faces from the outset raised questions about whether it will be more of the same for the Bucs this season.

Over the years, they have never been shy of adding new personnel to their team. However, this willingness to splash the cash has often seen the club take one step forward and two back in the bid to reclaim former glory. With new faces every season, many of whom head straight into the starting line-up, it’s been difficult for the team to create continuity and chemistry. Despite the positive score, the was an air of disjointedness among Zinnbauer’s men.

That there was no pre-season should be taken into account when assessing team cohesion. Pirates will be hopeful that the current crop takes to one other like ducks to water otherwise it will be another disappointing season.

The Hunt is on

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt showed why he is regarded as one of the best in South African football.

His squad was missing some regulars, with the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Eric Mathoho still out injured. That meant Hunt had to be creative in his selection, including fielding right back Ramahlwe Mpahlele at centre back alongside Daniel Cardoso. That experiment backfired as Maritzburg United regularly exploited that channel in the first half. If it hadn’t for United’s profligacy, they would’ve gone into halftime at least 2-0 up.

Eric Tinkler’s team would rue those missed chances as Hunt must have given the mother of team talks at halftime. Amakhosi came out a completely different side and bossed the game until they got just their just rewards with two set-piece goals in two minutes courtesy of Yagan Sasman.

Chiefs may still be banned from signing new players, but Hunt showed that he is not afraid of grinding out results – even if not from pretty football. He will make do with what he has as long the results come.

Three wise men

Mamelodi Sundowns’ post Pitso Mosimane era kicked off on sour note when his team were booted out by Bloemfontein Celtic after a 1-0 loss.

Masandawana’s full bench of coaches which include Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela had no answer to breaking down a resilient Siwelele side at an empty Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Prior to the game, Mngqithi said they would not be out to make too many stylistic and tactical changes to the ones deployed so successfully under the tutelage of Mosimane. However, against Celtic the team seemed to be lacking rhythm and cohesion. This can of course be put down to the fact the trio of coaches has been together only for a week, not nearly enough time to instil the philosophy they wish the team to follow.

It is evident it will take a great amount of teamwork from the coaches to ensure a smooth sailing. However, as shown by the result against John Maduka’s team, it will not be an easy ride.

The draw for the semifinal pitted Soweto rivals Chiefs and Pirates against each other, while Celtic will face SuperSport. The first set of the two legs of semis will take place on the weekend of 31 October. DM