CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - July 08: Matric learners wearing face masks in class 12D at Excelsior Senior Secondary School in Belhar, listen intently to veteran Biology teacher, Mr PJ Williams, on Day 104 of the National Lockdown on July 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Roger Sedres)

Sixty percent of adults say that schools ‘should not reopen this year’. This was a key finding from a survey conducted by researchers from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The figures from this latest survey will come as a blow to the government, as it continues to ponder what to do about schools. Given the results, it may want to reconsider its present policy.

The research team decided to release details of their full report in advance, in order to inform the national and policy debate that has become increasingly intense. Scientific validity has not been sacrificed. The results are representative at a national level, having been weighted by race, age and educational level.

Respondents were asked: ‘Schools have begun to reopen; which one of the following statements comes closest to your view.’ Only 13% agreed that ‘schools should reopen for all grades’ – the government’s position; and 21% said that ‘schools should reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners only. The remainder were in the ‘don’t know’ category.

Excluding the ‘don’t knows’, the proportion opposed to schools reopening rises to 64%, with only 14% backing the government’s position. Confidence intervals have been calculated and are included in the table below.

Support for reopening of schools, by overall frequency

Schools have begun to reopen, which one of the following statements comes closest to your view? Percentage Lower bound (95% CI) Upper bound (95% CI) Schools should reopen for all grades 13.1% 10.9% 15.8% Schools should only reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners 21.1% 16.9% 25.9% Schools should not reopen this year 60.4% 55.8% 64.8% Don’t know 5.4% 4.1% 7.1% Total 100.0%

Statistics are taken from the first phase of Round 2 of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 Democracy Survey. The questionnaire was on-line from 3 July at 08:52 to 14:01 on 17 July. Questions were asked in the country’s six most widely spoken languages. The sample size was 2,569.

Attitudes towards opening of schools varied considerably by income. While 61% with incomes of less than R20,000 a month were opposed to schools reopening, the figure for those earning more than R20,000 is only 41%, a difference of 20 percentage points. The details appear below.

Support for reopening of schools, by individual income per month

Schools have begun to reopen, which one of the following statements comes closest to your view? Less than R1,001 R1,001 to R2,500 R2,501 to R5,000 R5,001 to R20,000 More than R20,000 (Don’t know / refused) Total Schools should reopen for all grades 13% 9% 11% 17% 37% 13% 14% Schools should only reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners 18% 26% 27% 16% 14% 18% 21% Schools should not reopen this year 67% 61% 55% 58% 41% 65% 60% Don’t know 3% 4% 7% 9% 8% 5% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

The public’s low level of support for children returning to school should be read alongside a key finding from Round 1 of the UJ/HSRC survey, which showed that 79% were ‘very concerned’ that the ‘coronavirus situation will have a negative impact on [their] child’s education’.

Round 1 lasted from 13 April to 11 May 2020.

Parents from poorer backgrounds were especially worried. 87% of adults with monthly incomes of less than R20,000 were ‘very concerned’, but only 52% of those earning more than R20,000 gave the same response. Clearly, parents value possible loss of lives over their children’s education, with this being especially pronounced among poorer parents.

These figures probably reflect the reality that poorer people are more likely to live in so-called Covid-19 hotspots, where their material circumstances place them at greater risk. Wealthier parents can take solace from the fact that their children attend better resourced schools, and a high proportion can benefit from online teaching.

It is also possible that employment is a factor. High, and massively increased, unemployment in lower-income households means that childcare is usually available, even if other considerations make on-line teaching impossible or less effective. By contrast, working from home is more common in better-off households, and child care and home education may be detrimental to work responsibilities.

There are also some large differences when the findings are cross-tabulated with party allegiance. This is shown in the table below.

DA supporters are more likely to agree with the reopening of schools for all grades, followed by the ANC and then the EFF. This may reflect income differences among the parties’ potential voters. Nevertheless a majority from all three parties was opposed to schools reopening.

Support for re-opening of schools, by party allegiance

Schools have begun to reopen, which one of the following statements comes closest to your view? ANC DA EFF Another party Would not vote (Don’t know / refused) Total Schools should reopen for all grades 11% 24% 8% 23% 14% 16% 14% Schools should only reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners 30% 11% 25% 18% 13% 15% 21% Schools should not reopen this year 56% 55% 64% 55% 65% 63% 59% Don’t know 3% 10% 3% 4% 8% 6% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Men were more likely to have a negative view of schools reopening, with 63% opting for this position, compared to only 57% of women. See table below.

Support for reopening of schools, by gender

Schools have begun to reopen, which one of the following statements comes closest to your view? Men Women Total Schools should reopen for all grades 14% 12% 13% Schools should only reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners 17% 26% 21% Schools should not reopen this year 63% 57% 60% Don’t know 6% 5% 5% Total 100% 100% 100%

Among women, there was a substantial difference between those with children in their household and those without. This is shown below. While 63% of women with children were opposed to schools reopening, the number fell to only 42% of women without children in their household.

These findings on gender are important and require further research.

Support for reopening of schools, by gender and children in household

Schools have begun to reopen, which one of the following statements comes closest to your view? Male, no children in household Male, children in household Female, no children in household Female, children in household Total Schools should reopen for all grades 9% 17% 19% 10% 14% Schools should only reopen for Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners 19% 15% 33% 23% 21% Schools should not reopen this year 65% 62% 42% 63% 60% Don’t know 8% 6% 7% 4% 5% Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Based on the findings of this research, we are concerned about a growing separation between public opinion and government policy, as this makes it more difficult for the president and his ministers to assuage fears linked to rapidly increasing levels of infection. There is already evidence of declining trust in the government and growing tensions within communities.

Given the differences between people on higher incomes, above R20,000, the government’s present position is likely to intensify the class divisions manifest in this and several other survey questions, thus undermining the message that ‘we are all in this together’.

The division between unions in private schools and in the public sector, which mirrors the division between poorer and wealthier parents, reinforces the problem.

We are not persuaded that government policy on schools will have a minimal impact on deaths, or that keeping children at school will be good for the economy. Growing anguish about Covid-19 can impact adversely on a return to work and, thus, delay improving the state of the economy.

Our surveys also show that hunger is widespread and a major concern across society. Closing schools for teaching would make it easier to use them for orderly feeding schemes, with physically distanced queuing. This is a more pressing priority for most parents.

Findings were based on a date-free online questionnaire hosted by the biNu Moya Messenger app. It can be seen and completed at https://hsrc.datafree.co/r/ujhsrc. The researchers will be downloading data and publishing further findings. This makes it possible to discern trends in people’s experiences and opinions about Covid-19 and lockdown. Readers are invited to complete the questionnaire. DM/MC

Professor Kate Alexander is Director of UJ’s Centre for Social Change, and Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional Executive of the HSRC’s Developmental, Capable and Ethical State programme.

Kate Alexander and Narnia Bohler-Muller