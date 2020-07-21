TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe Of the Day: Black Pepper Soup

By TGIFood Contributors 21 July 2020

(Photo: Pete Siegfried)

TGIFood reader Pete Siegfried, who lives in Portugal’s Algarve province, sent us this recipe for those with a peppery palate. He describes the soup as ‘one to remember’ and, having invented it, he should know. He also recommends the addition of black lentils as an alternative.

Though this is a vegetable soup in a sense (green pepper, onions, tomatoes, spring onions), it’s the pepperiness that defines it.

Ingredients

(Photo: Pete Siegfried)

½ kg mutton bones with bits of meat and sinew

3 x medium onions cut in quarters (potjie style)

1 green pepper filleted

4 garlic cloves, large

2 tomatoes, chopped

3 spring onions, chopped

Big handful dhania (coriander leaves), chopped

2 bay leaves

2 tsps black peppercorns, roughly crushed

3 cardamom pods

½ tsp black mustard seeds

½ tsp ground turmeric

Salt

½ tsp ground cumin

½ cup white wine

hot water

Method

(Photo: Pete Siegfried)

“When we ask the butcher to make mutton mince,” writes Siegfried, “she usually takes it off the front shanks and I get the bones ‘for the hound’, but you know where they end up.”

Brown meat in olive oil with 1 ½ tsps black pepper, cardamom, mustard seeds, turmeric and cumin on hot coals or gas, then add onions, green pepper, and garlic.

Keep stirring until everything is softened and then add white wine and keep stirring. When it starts to stick, add enough HOT water to cover and add bay leaves.

Cook for 2 hours on medium heat, add 2 tomatoes, cook 30 minutes more, taste, add 1/2 tsp pepper and salt to taste, add 3 spring onions, cook 30 minutes more. Add dhania and serve. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

VIEWFINDER & GROUNDUP

Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

By Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe Of the Day: Black Pepper Soup

TGIFood Contributors
1 min ago
2 mins

MAVERICK LIFE EDITORIAL

A Love Letter to Social Justice Activists: Now is the time to change the world, tomorrow may be too late

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 hours ago

ZAPIRO

For the Record
Zapiro 13 hours ago

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin uses WordStar 4.0a word processor from the days of DOS to write all of his books.

GROUNDUP

GroundUp wins lottery court battle

GroundUp Staff 8 mins ago
2 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Nomvula Mokonyane: ‘Agrizzi wants to punish me’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
12 hours ago
4 mins

KZN LAND ISSUE

Ingonyama Trust head storms out of meeting after facing tough questions

Des Erasmus
12 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Another country: UNHCR protest refugees still hold out for resettlement

Tariro Washinyira
32 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min