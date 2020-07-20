Ingredients
500 g self-raising flour
500 ml buttermilk
Kernels of 2 cobs of corn (whole mielies) OR 1 x 410g can of corn, drained
Salt/garlic salt to taste
25 ml water
Method
Boil 2 whole mielies/corn on the cob in lightly salted boiling water until tender, about half an hour. Allow to cool s0 that you can handle them, then alice off the kernels with a sharp knife and discard the cobs.
Mix together the flour and salt and stir in the corn. Add garlic salt or flakes too if garlic is your thing.
Add buttermilk and mix thoroughly.
Rinse buttermilk carton with 25ml water and add, mixing to a tacky dough.
Place in a standard loaf tin and bake for one hour at 180℃.
TGIFood Tip: Add finely chopped fresh herbs (or dried herbs) or 2 or 3 finely chopped spring onions when you add the corn. DM/TGIFood
