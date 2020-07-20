Mielie bread. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

This bread has wonderful texture and flavour and is madly easy to make. No yeast, no rising, and not much time needed either.

Ingredients

500 g self-raising flour

500 ml buttermilk

Kernels of 2 cobs of corn (whole mielies) OR 1 x 410g can of corn, drained

Salt/garlic salt to taste

25 ml water

Method

Boil 2 whole mielies/corn on the cob in lightly salted boiling water until tender, about half an hour. Allow to cool s0 that you can handle them, then alice off the kernels with a sharp knife and discard the cobs.

Mix together the flour and salt and stir in the corn. Add garlic salt or flakes too if garlic is your thing.

Add buttermilk and mix thoroughly.

Rinse buttermilk carton with 25ml water and add, mixing to a tacky dough.

Place in a standard loaf tin and bake for one hour at 180℃.

TGIFood Tip: Add finely chopped fresh herbs (or dried herbs) or 2 or 3 finely chopped spring onions when you add the corn. DM/TGIFood

