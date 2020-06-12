Venison is nice and lean so the addition of some cheese adds some richness and gooey-ness to the dish that just makes it all the scrummier. Obviously you can use any mince you fancy.
Ingredients
Serves 4-6
1 kg venison (or other) mince
5 g salt
10ml Mustard
2 g black pepper
5 g turmeric
5 g Masala curry
5 g nutmeg
1 onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 egg
65 ml milk
Juice of ½ lemon
100ml tomato paste
200 g grated cheddar cheese
300 ml passata (Italian tomato) sauce
10 fresh basil leaves
Method
Mix all ingredients except tomato sauce and basil and then make +/- 100g balls. Pop into a casserole dish with a dash of olive oil and brown them nicely on the stove top, then cover with basil and tomato sauce and bake in preheated oven at 160℃ for 35 mins.
Serve over creamy mash or Polenta. DM/TGIFood
This recipe featured in Karoo Food by Gordon Wright (Penguin)
