Business Maverick

Stocks Slip After Sobering Fed; Dollar Holds Loss: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 11 June 2020
Caption
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 25: Pedestrians are seen reflected in an electronic screen showing global stock market information on the street in Tokyo on August 25, 2015. Japan's share prices dropped nearly 4.0 percent, closing at 17,806.70 following a 4.6% plunge on "Black Monday" to the lowest level seen since late February. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images AsiaPac

Asian stocks and U.S. and European equity futures saw modest declines after the Federal Reserve painted a long road ahead for repairing the economic damage from Covid-19, a contrast with the V-shaped recovery optimism that’s propelled global equities.

Treasuries consolidated gains made in the wake of the Fed decision, which featured fresh projections including an outlook for no interest-rate hikes through 2022. The dollar stayed lower. Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australian underperformed, while Hong Kong and China dipped and Korea was flat. Contracts on the S&P 500 were down after the index closed with a modest drop Wednesday. Crude oil fell. Thailand’s baht was the standout performer among emerging-market currencies, climbing more than 1% against the greenback.
Gold rebounds as central bank maintains crisis-level policies

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had a briefing on yield-curve control, amid expectations from some economists that the Fed will follow Australia and Japan in adopting such a tool. The yield curve narrowed.

Still, the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high Wednesday. Global equities remain up about 40% from their March lows as central-bank asset purchases and unprecedented stimulus sparked demand for risk assets. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the U.S. “definitely” needs additional fiscal stimulus, supporting prospects for another round this summer.

“There weren’t too many surprises from the Fed as they focused on delivering one clear message: no movement on interest rates for a very long time,” said Kerry Craig, a Melbourne-based global market strateist at JPMorgan Asset Management. The “dispersion of viewpoints across the committee reinforces the uncertainty in just how the economy will fare post-Covid.”

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s dollar slipped to the lowest in a week in the wake of interventions by the city’s de facto central bank to temper appreciation pressure and maintain its currency peg.

What to watch this week:

  • Euro-area finance ministers meet Thursday to discuss the EU’s recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped 0.5% Wednesday.
  • Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%.
  • Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 2.1%.
  • Kospi Index slid 0.1%.
  • Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%.
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 0.8%.

Currencies

  • The yen edged up to 106.99 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0531 per dollar.
  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after falling 0.5% Wednesday.
  • The euro bought $1.1394, up 0.2%.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 0.72% after sliding Wednesday.
  • Australian 10-year yields dipped to 0.93%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude slid 2.8% to $38.50 a barrel.
  • Gold was at $1,733.31 an ounce, down 0.3%.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

SA’s business confidence plunges to a record low, bank transactions fall 20% 

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Retail blues: Exclusive Books says sales down 30% in May

Ed Stoddard
09 JUN
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Watershed for pangolins as China wipes scales off medicine list

Don Pinnock and Tiara Walters
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

SLAPP SUIT

Rights of business vs activists argued in important SA court case
Rebecca Davis 5 hours ago
5 mins

"The weak are always anxious for justice and equality, the strong pay no heed to either" ~ Aristotle

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sanlam Investments plans a thumping R17bn Covid-19 support fund

Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
3 mins

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

Heidi Swart
10 JUN
15 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Food safety in informal food hubs takes a back seat because of Covid-19

Daniel Jordaan, Mmatlou Kalaba, Marlene Louw and Melissa van der Merwe
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

How do you democratise financial markets? One fraction at a time, says EasyEquities

Ruan Jooste
09 JUN
3 mins

AIRLINE WOES

SA Express liquidators urge court to delay final closure of airline by 3 months 

Ray Mahlaka
09 JUN
3 mins

PARLIAMENT

MPs slap down SA Express for ‘unacceptable’ no-show before Scopa

Marianne Merten
09 JUN
4 mins