Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had a briefing on yield-curve control, amid expectations from some economists that the Fed will follow Australia and Japan in adopting such a tool. The yield curve narrowed.

Still, the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high Wednesday. Global equities remain up about 40% from their March lows as central-bank asset purchases and unprecedented stimulus sparked demand for risk assets. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the U.S. “definitely” needs additional fiscal stimulus, supporting prospects for another round this summer.

“There weren’t too many surprises from the Fed as they focused on delivering one clear message: no movement on interest rates for a very long time,” said Kerry Craig, a Melbourne-based global market strateist at JPMorgan Asset Management. The “dispersion of viewpoints across the committee reinforces the uncertainty in just how the economy will fare post-Covid.”

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s dollar slipped to the lowest in a week in the wake of interventions by the city’s de facto central bank to temper appreciation pressure and maintain its currency peg.

What to watch this week:

Euro-area finance ministers meet Thursday to discuss the EU’s recovery package and Eurogroup presidency succession.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 11:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped 0.5% Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.9%.

Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 2.1%.

Kospi Index slid 0.1%.

Hang Seng Index retreated 0.4%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 0.8%.

Currencies

The yen edged up to 106.99 per dollar.

106.99 per dollar. The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0531 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after falling 0.5% Wednesday.

The euro bought $1.1394, up 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 0.72% after sliding Wednesday.

Australian 10-year yields dipped to 0.93%.

Commodities