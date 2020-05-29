Newsflash

Prasa gets five new bosses

By Suné Payne 29 May 2020

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo. (Photo: Suné Payne)

Stability. Stability. Stability always enters discussions about the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. But will five new appointments make a difference in turning around the entity? And, most importantly, will trains operate next week?

“The stability, I think, is starting to take shape,” said Bongisizwe Mpondo, administrator of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), on the morning of Friday 29 May as he announced five new senior management appointments.

Stability is something spoken about throughout the financially bleeding agency – and Mpondo and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have mentioned it at various points over the past few months.

Mpondo used the word again on Friday, stating: “You will recall that at the beginning of my tenure here, the Minister of Transport, Honourable Mr Fikile Mbalula, characterised the rail agency as a broken business, and further gave us a critical task to do all we can to bring stability to this organisation.”

Mpondo said part of this task was filling five key positions at the entity.

The new appointees are: 

  • Nosipho Damasane as chief executive of Prasa Rail;
  • Hishaam Emeran as chief executive officer: Prasa Technical. According to Mpondo, Emeran has been acting in this position.
  • Neil Roesch as chief executive of Autopax, a subsidiary of Prasa;
  • David Mphelo is the group chief information officer; and
  • Sandile Dlamini is the group company secretary.

“This major step bears testimony to the fact that we are ensuring that Prasa is capacitated with befitting talent in all positions,” said Mpondo.

During the announcement briefing, Mpondo spoke about the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Prasa operations: “We are seized with the Covid-19 pandemic and its undesirable effects, which are negatively affecting the organisation. This pandemic finds Prasa at a very difficult time as we all know … we’re working hard to ensure our environment is safe for our employees and commuters.”

Rail travel is allowed under Alert Level 3 regulations, but Mpondo said announcements on Prasa’s operations would only be made after Mbalula announced transport directives, which he was likely to do at a media briefing on Saturday 30 May. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

Dlamini Zuma’s tobacco ban and the political divisions it is causing

By Ferial Haffajee

South Africa

Union steps in with food vouchers and legal action as Denel fails to pay May salaries

Sumeya Gasa
6 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

NPA and IPID commit to tackling high-level police corruption

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
1 min ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Newsflash

Prasa gets five new bosses
Suné Payne 10 mins ago
2 mins

"Numbers constitute the only universal language." ~ Nathanael West

Business Maverick

Another delay in release of SAA rescue plan

Ray Mahlaka 14 mins ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Tobacco giants BATSA and JTI head to court over tobacco ban

Ed Stoddard
18 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSFLASH

ConCourt denies Public Protector, EFF leave to appeal Gordhan interdict

Greg Nicolson
21 mins ago
3 mins

LOCKDOWN ANALYSIS

Level 3 regulations clear as mud amid ministerial micromanagement

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins

MEALS ON WHEELS

Wheelbarrow agents ferry food to the needy

Shiraaz Mohammed
2 hours ago
2 mins