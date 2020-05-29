Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo
A few sprouty tips for you first: They cook faster and more evenly if you cut a cross at the bottom before cooking. A pinch of sugar and some butter in the cooking water soothes the bitter taste. Spices like caraway seeds, fennel and anise makes the sprouts more digestible.
Ingredients
Serves 4
500g brussels sprouts
2 onions
1 tsp clarified butter
750 ml meat stock
Salt & pepper to taste
2g pinch of grated nutmeg
150g crème fraiche
For the dumplings:
1 bunch chives (or 3 tbsp frozen chives),
1 garlic clove,
300g venison mince,
3 tbsp sunflower oil
1 onion
50g all purpose flour
Method
Clean and wash brussels sprouts. Peel onions and cut into cubes then brown in hot butter in a pot.
Add brussels sprouts and pour stock into the pot. Bring to the boil, season with salt and pepper and cook for 12-15 mins on medium heat until sprouts are firm.
Stir in creme fraiche and season with nutmeg, salt and pepper.
For the dumplings:
Rinse chives, dry and cut into small pieces. Peel and cut leftover onion and garlic finely.
Mix mince with onions, garlic, flour and half of the chives and knead to form a dough-like consistency.
Form little dumplings out of the mince mix and brown them in hot oil. Add them to the soup and simmer for 5 mins.
Serve with a sprinkling of chives. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".