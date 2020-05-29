TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Wintry brussels sprouts soup with venison dumplings

By Gordon Wright 29 May 2020

Nina's brussels sprouts with venison dumplings. (Photo: Sean Calitz)

This recipe provided by Karoo cookery book author Gordon Wright, author of Karoo Food and Veld to Fork, is always on the table when Rose Wright and her friend Nina, whose recipe it is, get together in the deep platteland.

 

A few sprouty tips for you first: They cook faster and more evenly if you cut a cross at the bottom before cooking. A pinch of sugar and some butter in the cooking water soothes the bitter taste. Spices like caraway seeds, fennel and anise makes the sprouts more digestible.

Ingredients

Serves 4

 

500g brussels sprouts

2 onions

1 tsp clarified butter

750 ml meat stock

Salt & pepper to taste

2g pinch of grated nutmeg

150g crème fraiche

 

For the dumplings:

1 bunch chives (or 3 tbsp frozen chives),

1 garlic clove,

300g venison mince,

3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion

50g all purpose flour

Method

Clean and wash brussels sprouts. Peel onions and cut into cubes then brown in hot butter in a pot.

Add brussels sprouts and pour stock into the pot. Bring to the boil, season with salt and pepper and cook for 12-15 mins on medium heat until sprouts are firm.

Stir in creme fraiche and season with nutmeg, salt and pepper.

For the dumplings:

Rinse chives, dry and cut into small pieces. Peel and cut leftover onion and garlic finely.

Mix mince with onions, garlic, flour and half of the chives and knead to form a dough-like consistency.

Form little dumplings out of the mince mix and brown them in hot oil. Add them to the soup and simmer for 5 mins.

Serve with a sprinkling of chives. DM/TGIFood

