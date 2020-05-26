Materials reclaimer Luyanda Hlatshwayo sorts through recyclables in Johannesburg. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Yeshiel Panchia)

On Tuesday, the briefings to explain Level 3 were postponed – fear not, there is a round-up of what we do know so far. In Tshwane, recyclers are taking the City and its metro police to court over harassment. In the Eastern Cape, more than 19,000 people have been arrested or fined for breaking lockdown laws and Makhanda is once again without water. Photojournalist Shiraaz Mohammed reflects on Eid ul Fitr in a photo essay.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 26 May at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State did not provide updates by the time of publishing:

Ministerial briefings due to take place on Tuesday to explain the details of lockdown Level 3 were postponed. However, there is a fair amount that we do know. Greg Nicolson explains what has been announced so far, from movement to the sale of goods.

In Tshwane, Lawyers for Human Rights is taking on Tshwane City and its metro police over the case of recyclers who claim they were assaulted by security officials who confiscated 15 of their trolleys. In addition, the organisation will challenge directives issued by the Department of Environmental Affairs which states that recyclers need to apply to the municipality for a permit to work along with other documents. As Bheki C Simelane reports, recyclers in Johannesburg are facing similar challenges.

Nearly 19,000 people have been fined or appeared in court for violating lockdown regulations in the Eastern Cape. Estelle Ellis reports that most arrests were related to movement, the sale of non-essential goods and gatherings. During this period crimes such as murder, rape, corruption and vigilante justice had not let up in the province, despite restrictions on movement and an increased police presence.

In Makhanda, residents are without water for the second time this month after the town’s main waterworks failed almost a week ago. As Estelle Ellis writes, this is despite millions being spent to upgrade water infrastructure and during a time when government is asking people to regularly wash their hands.

On Monday, the fasting month of Ramadan came to an end and Muslims around the world prepared for Eid ul Fitr. Shiraaz Mohammed writes that this year’s celebrations were more muted because of lockdown restrictions which ban gatherings and closed mosques and graveyards. Nonetheless, families and friends found ways to connect. Mohammed compiled their experiences of an Eid unlike any other in this photo essay. DM

Christi Nortier Follow Save More