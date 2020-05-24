Business Maverick

Lockdown Has Muted SARB Policy Impact, Kganyago Says

By Bloomberg 24 May 2020
Caption
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of South Africa's reserve bank, speaks during a International Monetary Fund Committee (IMFC) news conference at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The IMF said this week the world's debt load has ballooned to a record $164 trillion, a trend that could make it harder for countries to respond to the next recession and pay off debts if financing conditions tighten.

The lockdown of the South African economy means that policy measures announced by the central bank have not filtered through yet, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The SA Reserve Bank has cut its repurchase rate by 275 basis points this year, the fifth-biggest downward move by global central banks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The benchmark is now at 3.75%, the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998.Kganyago’s comments came just before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government will further relax lockdown rules from June 1. South Africa imposed one of the strictest shutdowns in the world on March 27. That shuttered all economic activity except essential services for five weeks, and was only partly eased from May 1.

“Our adjustment of the repo rate benefits borrowers; if you don’t have debt, you’re not going to benefit from an adjustment in the repo rate,” Kganyago said in a webinar on Sunday. We could “say that it stimulates demand and then because it stimulates demand more goods are produced and so forth, but if you are providing this and the economy is locked down, you don’t see the effect of it,” he said.

The Reserve Bank has relaxed accounting and capital rules to release additional money for lending and more than doubled its holdings of South African government debt, helping to bring down borrowing costs in the domestic bond market.

Providing Support

While the monetary-policy measures implemented by the central bank are temporary in nature, it is not yet considering the conditions that would allow for them to be withdrawn, Kganyago said. “What is important for us is to provide this support for the economy,” he said.

Gross domestic product is now projected to contract 8.5% this year due to the virus and the lockdown, Sim Tshabalala, chief executive officer of Standard Bank Group, said on the webinar. South African lenders’ revenue will decline and bad debts will increase, he said.

“A large proportion of our customers have not been paying their debts as before,” Tshabalala said. “Naturally that’s because they are no longer working. Small-to-medium enterprises are closed so they are unable to pay and even some corporates are finding themselves in some difficulties.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARB cuts rates by 50 basis points as expected and predicts 2020 GDP contraction of 7%

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ninety One forges ahead, regardless of troubled markets

Sasha Planting
21 MAY
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Emerging markets’ hidden debt risk

Mitali Das, Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Damien Puy and Liliana Varela
22 MAY
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Black Business Council throws R1bn lifeline to township economy
Xolisa Phillip 21 MAY
4 mins

"Everything is becoming, nothing is" ~ Plato

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The Covid-19 fightback funding gap is the size of The Big Hole – a sovereign social bond could help

Sasha Planting 20 MAY
5 mins

Business Maverick

China’s Got a New Plan to Overtake the U.S. in Tech

Bloomberg
21 MAY
5 mins

Business Maverick

Ghosn’s Accused Accomplices Held While Japan Seeks Extradition

Bloomberg
21 MAY
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank too big to fail — but Treasury stalls on a bailout

Ray Mahlaka
20 MAY
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business rescue practitioners defend restructuring of Comair

Ray Mahlaka
19 MAY
3 mins

SMALL BUSINESS

Three out of four SMMEs will close: Bold steps are required to avert a crisis

Louis Janse van Rensburg and Lukhanyo Neer
21 MAY
9 mins