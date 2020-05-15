Ingredients
8 plump gem squash
4 Tbs Butter
2 medium onions, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, smashed
1.2 litres veg stock
100ml cream
Generous pinch of saffron
2 Tbs grated or shaved Parmesan per portion
150g finely grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Melt butter in a big, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onions and garlic and sauté gently on a low heat heat five minutes, stirring now and then.
Peel and chop the gem squash, remove the seeds and add.
Add the vegetable stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the squash is soft.
Cool a little and blend until smooth.
Return to the stove, pour in the cream and add the salt, pepper (go carefully, it must not overpower the saffron) and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t catch at the bottom.
Taste and adjust seasoning of you like – that includes the saffron. If too subtle, add a little more and let it simmer to take up the flavour.
Finally, stir in the finely grated Parmesan.
Serve with grated or shavings of Parmesan on top and a deft sprinkling of saffron. DM/TGIFood
Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.
Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
There are no McDonald's in Ghana.