Gem Squash and Saffron Soup with Parmesan. (Photo: Louis Pieterse)

Who doesn’t love gem squash? Buttered and sprinkled with Parmesan, what a treat. Here’s how to get all of that squashy satisfaction in a luscious winter soup.

Ingredients

8 plump gem squash

4 Tbs Butter

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1.2 litres veg stock

100ml cream

Generous pinch of saffron

2 Tbs grated or shaved Parmesan per portion

150g finely grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Melt butter in a big, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onions and garlic and sauté gently on a low heat heat five minutes, stirring now and then.

Peel and chop the gem squash, remove the seeds and add.

Add the vegetable stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the squash is soft.

Cool a little and blend until smooth.

Return to the stove, pour in the cream and add the salt, pepper (go carefully, it must not overpower the saffron) and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t catch at the bottom.

Taste and adjust seasoning of you like – that includes the saffron. If too subtle, add a little more and let it simmer to take up the flavour.

Finally, stir in the finely grated Parmesan.

Serve with grated or shavings of Parmesan on top and a deft sprinkling of saffron. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

TGIFood Contributors Follow Save More