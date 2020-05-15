TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Gem Squash and Saffron Soup with Parmesan

By TGIFood Contributors 15 May 2020

Gem Squash and Saffron Soup with Parmesan. (Photo: Louis Pieterse)

Who doesn’t love gem squash? Buttered and sprinkled with Parmesan, what a treat. Here’s how to get all of that squashy satisfaction in a luscious winter soup.

 

Ingredients

8 plump gem squash

4 Tbs Butter

2 medium onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1.2 litres veg stock

100ml cream

Generous pinch of saffron

2 Tbs grated or shaved Parmesan per portion

150g finely grated Parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Melt butter in a big, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onions and garlic and sauté gently on a low heat heat five minutes, stirring now and then.

Peel and chop the gem squash, remove the seeds and add.

Add the vegetable stock. Bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until the squash is soft.

Cool a little and blend until smooth.

Return to the stove, pour in the cream and add the salt, pepper (go carefully, it must not overpower the saffron) and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t catch at the bottom.

Taste and adjust seasoning of you like – that includes the saffron. If too subtle, add a little more and let it simmer to take up the flavour.

Finally, stir in the finely grated Parmesan.

Serve with grated or shavings of Parmesan on top and a deft sprinkling of saffron. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Trainspotter

Covid, meet Molotov: A cocktail of secrecy and incompetence, soon blowing up in South Africa’s face

By Richard Poplak

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Gem Squash and Saffron Soup with Parmesan

TGIFood Contributors
3 mins ago
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Unnatural Selection

Zapiro
29 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

amaBhungane

Lindiwe Sisulu appoints ‘conflicted’ firm to run investigation
Sam Sole for amaBhungane 13 hours ago
5 mins

There are no McDonald's in Ghana.

Human Rights Roundup 5

Prisons ‘breeding grounds’ for communicable and infectious diseases, including Covid-19

Arnold Tsunga, Tatenda Mazarura and Mark Heywood 2 hours ago
9 mins

Op-Ed

Electric cars? Stand aside (and in line) for Patel’s Trabant

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills
14 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS: CLASS ACTION

Erin Brockovich to the Rescue on Covid-19? The World Waits

J Brooks Spector
2 hours ago
13 mins

TRAVEL

Digital Nomad: Honey, they shrunk the world

Caspar Greeff
3 hours ago
7 mins

THE GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

Social gaming for the quarantined masses

John Stupart
1 hour ago
5 mins