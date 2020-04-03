Since Monday, staff and volunteers have been assembling 9000 food parcels at the Peninsula School Feeding Association warehouse in Philippi for distribution to needy households in the greater Cape Town area. Photo: Peninsula School Feeding Association facebook page. 1 April 2020

Through generous donations, a Cape Town-based school feeding organisation is putting food on the table for thousands of poor households during the lockdown.

The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PFSA) is donating 9,000 food parcels to families in the greater Cape Town area during the lockdown period.

Before the lockdown, when it was announced that schools were closing for an extended holiday, the non-profit organisation sent out a “special appeal” for donations to feed 4,200 children through 10 community kitchens in the Western Cape for 16 days.

Fundraising Manager, Charles Grey, said donations exceeded their target, so when the lockdown was announced, they allocated the excess funds to buying essential ingredients for 9,000 food parcels for needy households.

“The response was absolutely phenomenal,” Grey told Daily Maverick.

And donations are still pouring in: “At this point I would say we’re over R1.2-million.”

Parcels cost R150 each and contain: samp and beans, rice, mielie meal, peanut butter, lentils, tinned pilchards, self-raising/cake flour, fish oil and sachets of soup mix.

“We are targeting the homes of the most vulnerable where there are unemployed parents, child-headed households and the elderly who are supporting grandchildren.”

Since Monday, staff and volunteers have been working frantically at the PFSA warehouse in Philippi assembling the parcels which are being dropped off at community centres as far off as Saldanha, Vredendal, Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn.

Most parcels will be delivered door-to-door by the community centres which have essential service permits, but there will also be collection points.

“The pack will only feed families for about a week, so PFSA is hoping to send out another 10,000 parcels,” said Grey, who is calling on the public to continue their generosity and donate to the cause.

“One guy, out of his own pocket, gave R192,000 to feed 300 kids in Gugulethu for example, for the full 16 days. It’s unbelievable. We’re blown away with the generosity of people.” DM/MC

For more information on how you can donate to the Peninsula School Feeding Association, visit their website

