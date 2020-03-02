A 23-year-old man appeared before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Sibusiso Dakuse, a 12-year-old music student from Hout Bay.

“It is beyond comprehension that Sibusiso’s beautiful voice will not be heard again,” wrote Dwyn Griesel, the director at Hout Bay’s Kronendal Music Academy where murdered 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was a student.

She shared a social media post on Sunday 1 March, a day before 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar appeared before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with Sibusiso’s murder.

Minnaar was arrested on Saturday 29 February, the same day Tazne van Wyk was laid to rest. The eight-year-old from Elsies River was murdered last month.

“As the director, I have to deal with the sadness and shock of all my staff, but what is harder is for me to deal with is my anger at this heinous crime.” wrote Griesel.

On Monday. the court was told that Minnaar had confessed to Sibusiso’s murder. The state also has evidence that he was the last person to be seen with the victim before he disappeared. It also has video footage of Minnaar going to the crime scene.

A statement released by the Western Cape SAPS on 1 March says Sibusiso knew Minnaar.

In her post, Griesel identified Minnaar as an “assistant coach from a local basketball team”.

Angry members of the community and a few pupils from the academy came to support Sibusiso’s family at court. They protested outside the building before proceedings began, demanding the accused be denied bail.

Some had tied placards to the nearby trees which read “Justice must be served to Sbu” and “We’ve had enough of the killings”.

Minnaar, wearing a red hoodie, appeared before a packed courtroom. The 12-year-old’s mother, Yonela Dakuse, burst into tears as Minnaar entered the dock, while others who were present shouted insults at him.

After watching Minnaar exit the dock, Sibusiso’s mother fell to the ground, weeping.

His father was not present at the hearing as he was still viewing his son’s body.

Police found what is presumed to be Sibusiso’s body on Friday 28 February, “between the reeds” on Kronendal Farm in Hout Bay. The case is still under investigation, but is at an “advanced stage,” according to SAPS.

“The investigation… is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child,” wrote Brigadier Novela Potelwa in a SAPS statement released on 1 March.

Sibusiso went missing on Wednesday 26 February.

Outside court, distraught relatives were reluctant to speak to the media.

Griesel, in her post, described Sibusiso as an “innocent, sweet, intelligent and talented young boy”.

She posted a video on her Facebook page of him singing, What the World Needs Now is Love during a recital.

A Backabuddy page has been established to help the family with funeral costs. R17,838 has been raised so far.

The case was postponed to 17 March to compile a bail profile. Minnaar must also decide whether to apply for bail. He will remain in police custody until his next appearance. DM

