South Africa

Phones of S.Africa’s state security minister, other officials, found to be cloned

By Reuters 27 February 2020

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. (Photo: GCIS / Flickr)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mobile phones belonging to South Africa's state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo, her deputy and several officials from the State Security Agency (SSA) were found this week to have been cloned, Dlodlo's spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the incident was being investigated by police. He said it was not who known who was behind the attack or if any sensitive information had been compromised.

“We don’t have further information, all we know is that the phones were cloned,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding that the cloning was discovered when individuals received texts from deputy minister Zizi Kodwa’s phone that he had not sent.

The incident is the latest to raise embarrassing questions for the agency over its ability to properly protect the sensitive materials it handles in the course of its work.

It follows a robbery at SSA headquarters in Pretoria earlier in February in which money and documents were stolen. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020: ANALYSIS

Public servants’ wages no longer sacred in a time of doing more with less

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Nhleko’s teatime with Mkhwebane: A real Rogue Unit in the making?

Marianne Thamm
4 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

#BUDGET2020: Mboweni big on organic manure, gets mixed reviews on addressing climate crisis

Tiara Walters
4 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 17 hours ago

#BUDGET2020: WAGE CUTS

Tito Mboweni squeezes government millionaires and ordinary middle-class civil servants
Ferial Haffajee 5 hours ago
3 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former SABC CEO claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng served MultiChoice’s interests on digital migration 

Rebecca Davis 4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Slurs, slander and slang: The red overalls’ racist insults need to be called out for what they are

Ashwin Desai
5 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK

It’s a wrap: Tito Mboweni’s Budget hot seat is about to get even hotter – ask the unions

Stephen Grootes
4 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REACTION 

Cautious optimism for Mboweni’s ‘fascinating Budget’ 

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

By the time the analysts noticed, we were on the road to recovery

Helen Zille
5 hours ago
4 mins